The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Danez Smith conducts poetry reading as Sojka Poet-in-Residence
Danez Smith conducts poetry reading as Sojka Poet-in-Residence
October 11, 2024
Bucknell Hillel and Lewisburg Chabad remembers Oct. 7 with memorial
October 11, 2024
Bucknellians take a trip to the country at the annual Country Fair
October 11, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 11, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 11, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
October 4, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/20/2024)
September 20, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer secures win on senior day
October 11, 2024
Men’s XC secures top half finish at a stacked Paul Short
October 11, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Successful Senior Day for Bison Field Hockey after fall to Lafayette
October 11, 2024
Volleyball extends win streak to 14
October 11, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 11, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 4, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson '25
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
September 27, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 20, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 11, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Mets and Braves in, Diamondbacks out after Monday’s wild doubleheader
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Baltimore Ravens still winless after week 2
September 20, 2024
Dear Bucknell beds, it’s not me—it’s you
October 11, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Combatting caf cuisine: A first-year’s guide to the late-night food apocalypse
October 11, 2024
A walk amongst the garden of souls
October 11, 2024
Vance’s public submission to Trump’s long-winded lies
October 11, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The not-so-secret lives of Mormon wives
October 11, 2024
Spooky Season series recommendations
October 11, 2024
Kickstarting Halloween at the Campus Theatre
October 11, 2024
The Disney live action remake era: Are they flops?
October 11, 2024
Gavin Homsany / The Bucknellian
Exploring Bucknell’s Outdoor Education & Leadership program
October 11, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Fall fun at Bucknell and in Lewisburg
October 11, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor
A comprehensive guide to the 2024 election
October 4, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
New to campus: Health Humanities and Community Engaged Leadership minors
October 4, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Bucknellians take a trip to the country at the annual Country Fair

Ava Kamlet, Contributing Writer
October 11, 2024

The Country Fair hosted on Friday, Oct. 4 from 8-11 p.m. was full of food, games and animals that gave Bucknellians a night of activity to end their week. Taking place at the McDonnell Amphitheater and Uptown Patio, Bucknell’s CORE club at the CAP Center put on this night of entertainment with the hopes of giving students a chance to relax, destress with some animals and hang out with friends over classic country food. 

Amiable therapy goats dressed in Halloween costumes welcomed students to the fair. Groups of students were attracted to the goat pen to pet, hold and snap photos with the goats. The goats touched the heart of Ella Gerst ’28, who “[felt] at home because [she] misses her [own] goats” back home. Once students entered the pen, they fell in love, sticking by their new besties for quite some time. 

Beyond the lovable goats, students had the opportunity to participate in axe throwing, mechanical bull riding and a high striker. Queues to try out these challenges wrapped around each setup; students were eager to partake in these tests of skill. Kat Liloia ’26 tried everything, but “[her] most favorite part was that [she] got a bullseye with the axe throwing.” 

Students tested their strength on the mechanical bull and high striker in the hopes of winning the highly coveted prize of full-size candy bars. 

Story continues below advertisement

According to students, the snacks available were a hit too—the buffet, complete with fried pickles, mini turkey corn dogs, sweet potato tots and apple slices with caramel sauce, satisfied attendees. Hailey Martchek ’26 highlighted the delicious drink offerings and thought that the “apple cider made all [her] exams this week worth it.”

For even more entertainment and competition, a pie-eating contest was held, too. The prize? A meet-and-greet with Murr, the upcoming guest performer for Center Stage. Contestant Nina Liloia ’26 was “so excited because [she] has never done [a pie eating contest] before.” She was able to “pick a cherry pie, [her] favorite,” which was an encouraging push to commit to the competition. Contestants faced off with Brent Papson, Director of Campus Activities & Student Media, as well as their peers; the lucky winner ended up being Jonathan Eckhardt ’27.

Courtney Ross, Assistant Director of Campus Activities and Programs, noted that “[her] favorite part about planning the Country Fair is seeing what new ideas the student planners can come up with, like the pie eating contest or mechanical bull. We’re constantly trying to bring different ideas to our events to keep it exciting each year, even if you’ve been before.”

Country Fair is an annual event that continues to provide opportunities for fun and relaxation on campus. 

(Visited 34 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Danez Smith conducts poetry reading as Sojka Poet-in-Residence
Danez Smith conducts poetry reading as Sojka Poet-in-Residence
Bucknell Hillel and Lewisburg Chabad remembers Oct. 7 with memorial
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
Bucknell set to provide more confidential Title IX resources, other policy updates for 2024-25 year
Bucknell set to provide more confidential Title IX resources, other policy updates for 2024-25 year
CAP Center announces Center Stage comedian for Homecoming performance
CAP Center announces Center Stage comedian for Homecoming performance
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Fall Fest draws a huge student crowd despite move to Smith lot after a rainy week