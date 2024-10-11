The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Danez Smith conducts poetry reading as Sojka Poet-in-Residence
October 11, 2024
Bucknell Hillel and Lewisburg Chabad remembers Oct. 7 with memorial
October 11, 2024
Bucknellians take a trip to the country at the annual Country Fair
October 11, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 11, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 11, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
October 4, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/20/2024)
September 20, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer secures win on senior day
October 11, 2024
Men’s XC secures top half finish at a stacked Paul Short
October 11, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Successful Senior Day for Bison Field Hockey after fall to Lafayette
October 11, 2024
Volleyball extends win streak to 14
October 11, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 11, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 4, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson '25
September 27, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 20, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 11, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Mets and Braves in, Diamondbacks out after Monday’s wild doubleheader
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Baltimore Ravens still winless after week 2
September 20, 2024
Dear Bucknell beds, it’s not me—it’s you
October 11, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Combatting caf cuisine: A first-year’s guide to the late-night food apocalypse
October 11, 2024
A walk amongst the garden of souls
October 11, 2024
Vance’s public submission to Trump’s long-winded lies
October 11, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The not-so-secret lives of Mormon wives
October 11, 2024
Spooky Season series recommendations
October 11, 2024
Kickstarting Halloween at the Campus Theatre
October 11, 2024
The Disney live action remake era: Are they flops?
October 11, 2024
Gavin Homsany / The Bucknellian
Exploring Bucknell’s Outdoor Education & Leadership program
October 11, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Fall fun at Bucknell and in Lewisburg
October 11, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor
A comprehensive guide to the 2024 election
October 4, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
New to campus: Health Humanities and Community Engaged Leadership minors
October 4, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Danez Smith conducts poetry reading as Sojka Poet-in-Residence

Gavin Homsany, Staff Writer
October 11, 2024

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, acclaimed poet and this year’s Sojka Poet-in-Residence Danez Smith held a reading of their poetry in Bucknell Hall, pulling from a range of their multiple publications and collections. The reading was followed by a brief Q&A session. 

Smith is a writer and performer who draws from their lifelong experiences of as a black and queer person, as well as being HIV positive— a status they refer to as being “poz.” Amongst their accolades are the Kate Tufts Discovery Award, the Lambda Literary Award for Gay Poetry, the NAACP Image Award in Poetry, the National Book Critics Circle Award and the National Book Award for Poetry. They are the author of four collections of poetry, the most recent being “Bluff,” released only a few weeks ago on Aug. 20, along with “Homie” and “Don’t Call Us Dead.” They presently reside in Minneapolis, “near their people,” as they self-described.

Smith’s work has accrued ample circulation and attention, featured in Vanity Fair, The New York Times, The New Yorker, GQ, Best American Poetry and on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They are also the recipient of several fellowships, notable ones being from the Poetry Foundation, Princeton and United States Artists.

As a presenter, Smith’s booming voice echoed throughout the auditorium, their fiery criticisms against the bounds of society and convention rattling the windows. Every poem was followed by a loud ovation from the relatively packed pews of the space, Smith’s irreverent attitude towards religion brewing a contrast with the original purpose of Bucknell Hall. 

While reading, Smith consistently made a point to interact with the audience, encouraging attendees to join in with calls of “Free Palestine” as it was called for in relation to their poetry, and invoking reactions of reverent silence to the pure emotion broadcast as they brought back still-fresh memories of collectively painful experiences. In one particular poem, Smith recounted a story of fear and apprehension tied to their final experience of publicly coming out: revealing their true self to their barber. Minutes of suspense hovered in the room as the audience followed Smith’s nail-biting narrative of an interaction that can so often end poorly—the relief in the room at the conclusion of the work, which described an affirming outcome, was palpable. 

Smith presented their poetry with an undeniable passion and throughout their selections ran messages encouraging every single person to be true to themselves and to stand up for what they believe—a message of sensitivity but not weakness. 

During the Q&A, Smith stated regarding the craft of poetry, in response to a question about writing on behalf of and alongside affinity groups: “All poetry is a negotiation between risk and caution.” Later in their reading, Smith amended the statement to fit the progression of their work: “All poetry is a negotiation between fearlessness and fear.”

Following the Tuesday night reading, Smith also held a Craft Talk and Workshop on Thursday at 12pm in the Hildreth-Mirza Great Room. This was not the only opportunity extended to Bucknell student poets and writers, as there were also six 40-minute one-on-one conferences with Smith made available to students through application.

Bucknell Hillel and Lewisburg Chabad remembers Oct. 7 with memorial
Bucknellians take a trip to the country at the annual Country Fair
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
Bucknell set to provide more confidential Title IX resources, other policy updates for 2024-25 year
CAP Center announces Center Stage comedian for Homecoming performance
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Fall Fest draws a huge student crowd despite move to Smith lot after a rainy week
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Combatting caf cuisine: A first-year’s guide to the late-night food apocalypse
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women's Soccer secures win on senior day
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Successful Senior Day for Bison Field Hockey after fall to Lafayette
The not-so-secret lives of Mormon wives
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Fall fun at Bucknell and in Lewisburg
The Bucknell Seal curse: A tale of missteps and superstition
