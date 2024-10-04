Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)

Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

DOMESTIC

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26. By the time it hit the coast, the storm had developed into a Category 4 hurricane, with winds breaking 140 mph and over 15 feet of storm surge. The following weekend brought historic levels of damage to the Southeast region. According to ABC News, Helene’s path of destruction stretched almost 400 miles, spanning the states of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Virginia. Over 130 people have died, and hundreds more remain missing. Even counties far west of the coast have suffered extreme devastation. The city of Asheville, N.C., while over 250 miles from the nearest coastline, accounts for nearly a third of the 130 deaths recorded thus far. Catastrophic flooding has spread throughout the region, induced by more than 30 inches of rain. Small towns have turned to rivers in the wake of the hurricane’s height, and with nearly 160 billion dollars in damage, Helene has been named “one of the costliest storms in US history” (AccuWeather). For now, travel remains all but impossible with over 400 roads closed in North Carolina alone. Thus, while the brunt of the storm has passed, families of the region are far from in the clear. USA Today reports that over 1.6 million people remain without power, and emergency services, along with the National Guard, are vigorously searching for those in need of aid or rescue. The tragedy of Hurricane Helene has certainly shocked the nation, and as Washington gears up for the pending presidential election, candidates’ responses to the storm could be crucial to their success.

California has become the first US state to pass a ban on artificial dyes in public school food. According to the law signed this past weekend, by the end of 2027, manufacturers will be required to replace artificial dyes in students’ meals with natural alternatives, such as vegetable juices. All non-complying items will be prohibited from school cafeterias statewide. The ban arises in response to research linking chemicals in these artificial dyes to various neurobehavioral problems—including hyperactivity—and even cancer. However, organizations such as the International Food Additives Council argue that the new legislation will create unnecessary “cost and complexity” for California families while heightening “consumer confusion” around ingredients the FDA has not discredited. Proponents of the ban counter that the approval of these chemicals is based on decades-old research that the FDA has failed to revisit (NBC News). Various EU countries have implemented similar regulations, and the California legislature hopes that the rest of the US will begin to follow suit. In fact, Consumer Reports notes that additional states, such as Pennsylvania, have already begun to discuss the prospect. While the FDA has yet to make notable comments on California’s policy, it is actively working to improve the review process for chemicals in foods. This general trend shows a nationwide progression towards healthier, safer, more natural food products, especially within the school system.

INTERNATIONAL

Gang violence in Haiti is not a novel issue. Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, gangs have spread throughout the Caribbean nation, inspiring terror and a massive humanitarian crisis for the Haitian people. Over the past few years, however, the situation has continued to intensify. Statistics from April to June of 2024 report at least 1,379 deaths and 428 kidnappings—all a result of rising gang activity. Additionally, over 700,000 Haitians have been displaced, half of whom are children (Newsweek). At its annual meeting this past week, the United Nations renewed its mission to offer extensive aid to Haiti during this unprecedented time, both in terms of essential resources and security support. Haitian leadership, while grateful for this allyship, pleaded for “a full UN peacekeeping operation” to better fight the “rampant rights violations” and gangs’ continued accumulation of illegal arms and ammunition. They believe that current UN efforts have not been sufficient. The US has personally reiterated its commitment to Haiti’s recovery with US Ambassador to Haiti, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, ensuring “unwavering… efforts to help restore security and stability and put the country on the path of peace and prosperity.” The collective of partners hopes to establish a more sustainable, effective strategy to better protect innocent Haitian people.

The Freedom Party of Austria has successfully obtained the nation’s first far-right parliamentary victory since the end of World War II. According to CNN, after the election on Sept. 29, the party led by the controversial Herbert Kicki emerged in “first place” with around 29 percent of the overall vote. Another right-wing party, the Austrian People’s Party, came in second with 26.5 percent. This result reflects a wider trend across Europe displaying increased support for right-wing politics—whether populist, extremist or more traditionally conservative. The European Parliament elections, which occurred over the summer, resulted in impressive gains for right-wing parties from nations including France, Italy and Germany (AP News). For formerly dominant left-wing and center parties, this shift has been quite concerning. The Freedom Party in Austria exemplifies strong, nationalist beliefs shared by many European parties of the same orientation. Kicki opposes immigration by “uninvited foreigners” and criticizes the amount of aid flowing from Western nations into Ukraine. In customary populist fashion, the party claims to stand with “the people” and calls out supposed “elites” of the governing institutions, specifically the EU, while promoting the return of greater power to Austria as a homogeneous nation. Leaders of the Austrian People’s Party, while also rightward on the political spectrum, have refused to work with Kicki as a politician, referring to him as a “security risk” for the country. Even civilian protestors have taken to the streets, waving signs with the terrifying slogan: “Kicki is a Nazi” (CNN).

