The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time

Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time

April 26, 2024

Advice from the Class of 2024

Advice from the Class of 2024

April 26, 2024

Postcards from Bucknell students abroad

Postcards from Bucknell students abroad

April 26, 2024

Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)

Michael Taromina, News Editor
April 26, 2024
Kyle+Putt+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

Domestic

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court assessed whether elements of Idaho’s nearly complete abortion ban clash with a federal law guaranteeing specific standards for emergency medical treatment, particularly for pregnant women. Justices are considering an appeal lodged by Idaho authorities challenging a lawsuit initiated by the Biden administration regarding abortion access during emergencies. The state’s abortion statute passed in 2020 after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and says that anyone who performs an abortion is subject to criminal penalties, including up to five years in prison. Healthcare professionals violating this law can lose their professional licenses. In response, the federal government filed a lawsuit, resulting in the issuance of an injunction to prevent Idaho from implementing regulations that limit access to medical care mandated by the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. The Supreme Court then took the matter up. This will be a very important case in judicial history, as it will provide the legal definition for “medical emergencies”.

On Tuesday, the Senate approved a bill allocating billions in assistance to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan as they fight off aggression from Iran, Russia and China. The final vote was 79-18, a hint of bipartisanship in an era of division. The funding includes roughly $60 billion for Ukraine aid, $26 billion for Israel and $8 billion for Taiwan and Indo-Pacific security. The legislation now heads to President Joe Biden for enactment, following six months of tumultuous political struggles. However, this legislation encompasses various additional foreign policy initiatives, one of which entails compelling the Chinese parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, to sell the social media platform to Americans or risk a nationwide ban on the app. This clause mandates ByteDance to sell within nine months, with the possibility for President Biden to extend this period to a year. The foreign aid package has also been the subject of deep GOP infighting, causing threats by many House Republicans against House Speaker Mike Johnson’s position as leader. 

International

Story continues below advertisement

Preliminary results reported by local media on Monday indicate that the political party of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has overwhelmingly won parliamentary elections, signaling strong support for his pro-China foreign policy. The People’s National Congress secured 70 out of 93 seats in Sunday’s vote. Alongside three seats secured by its allies, the People’s National Congress has gained complete control of Parliament, as per the initial results. In contrast, the Maldivian Democratic Party, led by former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who is perceived as pro-India, held 65 seats in the previous Parliament but only managed to secure 15 seats this time. The election drew close attention from regional giants India and China, both vying for dominance in the archipelago nation, strategically positioned in the Indian Ocean.

On Wednesday, five military horses, startled by noise emanating from a construction site, bolted during routine exercises near Buckingham Palace. They threw off four riders and created chaos as they galloped through central London streets, colliding with vehicles during the busy morning rush hour. The disturbance unfolded while the horses, belonging to the Household Cavalry, were engaged in an extended exercise for an upcoming military parade. It is presumed that the commotion stemmed from the sound of concrete falling off a moving walkway at a construction site in Belgravia, an upscale neighborhood just west of the palace. Three of the soldiers who were dismounted required hospitalization for injuries. Fortunately, none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. Subsequently, the riderless horses ran through major roads in central London, colliding with vehicles and surprising commuters en route to work. The horses were swiftly recaptured and are now undergoing medical evaluations back at the barracks in Hyde Park.

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
