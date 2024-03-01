The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
George M. Johnson speaks on diverse storytelling for Bucknell Forum
March 1, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Bucknell Student Government hears from acting co-presidents about changes to summer research and registration
March 1, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Lacrosse triumphs in home opener against Robert Morris
March 1, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball takes down Army at home
March 1, 2024
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball finishes their weekend 3-1 against UMass
March 1, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Swimming and Diving both place fourth at Patriot League Championships
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
To what extent are dorm checks ethical?
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The next president: A demagogue or a relic?
March 1, 2024
Why you should consider being an OA
March 1, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Dare to Dye?
March 1, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
God of Carnage: a review
March 1, 2024
Reflection on the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine coming to Bucknell
March 1, 2024
Come hither thou wayward prankster: Jackass 2
March 1, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Be Honest: How are you really doing?
February 23, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The Comfort Suites hotel: A unique Bucknell living space?
March 1, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
On campus and local volunteer opportunities for students
March 1, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Editor in Chief / The Bucknellian
“Young, Gifted and Black”: Black Arts Fest 2024
February 23, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Admissions Office hosts spring Open House
February 23, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
George M. Johnson speaks on diverse storytelling for Bucknell Forum
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
To what extent are dorm checks ethical?

To what extent are dorm checks ethical?

March 1, 2024

Women’s Lacrosse triumphs in home opener against Robert Morris

Women’s Lacrosse triumphs in home opener against Robert Morris

March 1, 2024

The Comfort Suites hotel: A unique Bucknell living space?

The Comfort Suites hotel: A unique Bucknell living space?

March 1, 2024

View All

Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)

Michael Taromina and John Ogunwomoju
March 1, 2024
Kyle+Putt+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

Domestic 

Concern and doubt looms over Washington DC this week as lawmakers race to beat the clock and avoid a government shutdown of four agencies on Saturday, March 2 at 12:01AM. Democrats and Republicans in both chambers on Capitol Hill were hoping to release text of bipartisan appropriation bills, but high-level disagreements over policy issues, as well as domestic and foreign events, have both parties stonewalled. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who stresses the urgency of funding the government, pleaded with President Joe Biden in a White House meeting on Tuesday that to get bills on the floor in the House, the chief executive would have to start taking the border seriously. Johnson, who manages one of the slimmest Republican majorities in American history, is also facing a lot of pressure from his right flank to prevent aid to Ukraine and cut federal expenditures to programs that Democrats champion. Given the fast-approaching deadline, a stopgap funding bill, known as a continuing resolution, might be needed to avoid a shutdown. If Speaker Johnson passes a CR, he would likely befall the same fate of his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy who passed a CR and was then ousted as House leader. Lawmakers and their leadership remain hopeful and optimistic that a deal will be made to fund the government, but time is running out. 

Heartbreak circumvents Athens, Georgia this week, 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley was killed last Thursday while running alone. Police found Riley’s body dead from blunt force trauma in a popular recreational lake. Behind bars, 26-year-old Jose Ibarra was charged with her murder. To many Americans, Ibarra has become the face of illegal immigration. Governor Brain Kemp called out the current presidential administration’s “unwillingness to secure the southern border” as a direct result of Riley’s death. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says Ibarra illegally crossed the US southern border in 2022 after being processed and released. He is now in police custody as the community of Athens grapples with grief of an “amazing daughter, sister, friend who will be missed everyday”.

International

Story continues below advertisement

188 lawmakers in the Hungarian parliament, with six against and no abstentions, supported and approved Sweden’s NATO membership. This was due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban facing pressure from NATO allies to fall in line and secure Sweden’s accession to the alliance. Now that Sweden has joined NATO, Russian President Vladmir Putin has effectively failed in his endeavor to prevent an expansion of the alliance, one of the reasons he invaded Ukraine. Sweden brings technological resources and geological advantages to the table such as cutting-edge submarines tailored to the Baltic Sea and a sizable fleet of domestically produced Gripen fighter jets. Now, the ratification will be signed by the speaker of parliament and Hungary’s president, after which the remaining formalities, such as depositing accession documentation in Washington, are likely to be concluded.

South Korea is facing a nationwide health crisis as thousands of junior doctors have been striking in response to the current government’s push to recruit more medical students. They have been refusing to see patients and attend surgeries since they walked off the job on Feb. 20. The striking doctors-in-training say schools can’t handle an abruptly increased number of medical students.  They predict doctors in greater competition would perform overtreatment, which would increase public medical expenses and cause the students to look for higher-paying jobs elsewhere. The walkouts have led hospitals to cancel numerous planned surgeries and other medical treatments in a country that already desperately needs doctors. On Monday, the vice health minister said the government won’t seek any disciplinary steps, such as legal ramifications, against the striking doctors if they report back to work by Thursday, Feb. 29. However, the attitude of the strikers makes it seem they are unlikely to stop soon.

(Visited 27 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking the Bubble
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
More in News
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
George M. Johnson speaks on diverse storytelling for Bucknell Forum
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
Bucknell Student Government hears from acting co-presidents about changes to summer research and registration
Office of Residential Education to conduct health and safety room checks
Photo Courtesy of Lefterisphoto.com
Grammy, Emmy award-winning pianist Gloria Cheng to play at Bucknell

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *