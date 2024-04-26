The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024

April 26, 2024

April 26, 2024

Sarah Downey, Contributing Writer
April 26, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho

When Jenna Kwiatkowski ’27, a biochemistry student, decided to enroll at Bucknell, she was excited about the opportunities in the sciences. “I wasn’t thinking of any of the other things, like arts,” she says, “I thought that’s just not for me.” Kwiatkowski signed up for the Society and Technology residential college specifically because of her connection to science.

During a Children’s Media unit of her foundation seminar “Climate Fiction,” Kwiatkowski found herself surprised after rewatching “Wall-E” in a new light. She enjoyed the movie as a child but hadn’t picked up on the environmental commentary framing the story. “I loved the idea of seeing movies and climate fiction that focused on younger audiences,” she says.

Jeremy Chow, Assistant Professor of English- Literary Studies, taught the seminar as an introduction for students interested in exploring what climate change is and how different types of media respond to it. He gave his students creative liberty with their final project, prompting Kwiatkowski to return to her experience with that children’s media unit.

Kwiatowski and her classmate, Elizabeth Saia ’27 decided to team up to recreate “Polar Bear, Polar Bear, What Do You Hear?” and “The Rainbow Fish” using climate change as a framing device.

The pair rewrote the texts to center the issues of extinction, pollution, and habitat destruction and used editing software to modify the pages in the original art style. In these versions the Rainbow Fish has an aluminum pop tab, a Tide detergent logo and Starbucks wrapper scales instead of metallic ones. And the polar bear can hear “an oil rig rumbling” in his ear.

“We tried to pick books that reminded us of our childhoods,” Kwiatkowski said. “I remember my mom reading ‘The Rainbow Fish’ to me.” As a result, the books have a dual audience—the young children for whom they are written and the adults who will remember them from their early childhood reading. “I liked seeing that I could watch ‘Wall-E’ again and get new meaning from it. These are our childhood books, and there is a shock factor when you realize something has changed.”

At the Residential College Symposium, faculty were impressed with Kwiatkowski and Saia’s work. They suggested sharing the books with their intended audience. With the help of faculty in the Departments of Education and History, Professor Chow contacted the Lewisburg Children’s Museum and helped the students collaborate with Bucknell Publications, Printing and Mail to obtain funding from the BHC to publish the books.

Months after the course ended, Kwiatkowski presented the storybooks at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. On April 6th, she read “Rainbow Fish” aloud and conducted an art project with the school-age children. On April 25th, she will return to read the second work.

Kwiatkowski recognizes that the topics are heavy and that children won’t necessarily understand climate change through just one storybook. But, she didn’t want to erase the gravity of the situation just to make a “rainbows and sunshine” children’s story.

“If we’re going to fix this problem we need to start putting it into younger people’s minds,” she says. “I’m hoping these books will help get the conversation started, instead of ignoring it.”

Kwiatkowski intends to continue taking Humanities Classes during her time at Bucknell. “Going to that class was a relief. I got to work a different part of my mind and have these difficult discussions. Just seeing what other people think about it too, and hearing their opinions, allowed me to grow what I was thinking.”

Read more about the Humanities at Bucknell at @bucknell_humanities_center on Instagram.

