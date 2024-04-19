The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Rendering of possible changes for the Bison courtesy of Chartwells Higher Education
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident
April 19, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Head Coach Ashley Frankel
Bucknell Cheerleading Squad competes at Nationals, places 6th
April 19, 2024
Bucknell to alter summer undergraduate research funding
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
April 19, 2024
Women’s Tennis wins final regular season game
April 19, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic
April 19, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Lacrosse takes down Le Moyne at home
April 19, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
The American illusion of choice
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
When did gaming get so expensive?
April 19, 2024
Minecraft: A diamond in gaming history
April 19, 2024
An ode to Chai
April 19, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse
April 19, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
BACSA hosts annual BACSA Bash
April 19, 2024
Why Arts and Culture is the best
April 19, 2024
Reflections on ‘Tangled’ and the need for diverse representation
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic

April 19, 2024

Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse

Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse

April 19, 2024

How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical

How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical

April 19, 2024

Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider

Michael Taromina, News Editor
April 19, 2024
Rendering of possible changes for the Bison courtesy of Chartwells Higher Education

Bucknell announced this week that they have selected Chartwells Higher Education — a dining vendor that serves over 300 colleges and universities, employing more than 38,000 food service associates — to take on a 10-year contract to enhance the Dining Services program on campus.

Details of the contract are being finalized, with service expected to begin July 1, 2024. All hourly Dining Services staff employed by Parkhurst, the University’s current dining vendor, will have the option to retain their positions after the transition at the same hourly rate.

After engaging in a yearlong search process facilitated by an outside consultant, Envision Strategies, the Dining Steering Committee recommended the contract with Chartwells, which met all of the requirements in Bucknell’s request for proposals. It was the top choice of students, faculty and staff according to surveys following onsite presentations and tastings from three potential dining providers last month, and was the steering committee’s first choice as well.

“Through their proposal and on-campus presentation, Chartwells demonstrated its ability to not only meet the diverse needs and wishes of our students, but also shared their creative vision for an engaged dining experience for the University,” says Lisa Keegan, Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success and co-chair of the Dining Steering Committee.

Chartwells said that feedback which they received from presentation and campus feedback has provided them with “which will be used to incorporate suggestions and ideas into our future programming.” However, Chartwells also stated that they also “recognize that student preferences and needs are always evolving, and we will be implementing a variety of communication platforms to continuously gather feedback throughout the year. Some of these programs include an annual feedback survey, physical kiosks, website feedback forms, a dedicated text line that can be answered in real time by our managers and scheduled dining committee meetings. Comments from these sources are reviewed daily and opportunities to improve are regularly identified and executed on.”

“Dining is a critical part of the student experience. It’s important to not only meet our students’ nutritional needs, but also to fully integrate dining into the residential educational experience,” Keegan adds. “Food is an essential part of learning and building community and we are excited by Chartwells’ ideas for teaching-kitchen opportunities, engaging with the Bucknell Farm and providing a culinary liaison who will work closely with students in our cultural clubs and organizations.”

Committee members said they were impressed by Chartwells’ many exciting ideas to reimagine Bucknell’s dining program and are confident in its ability to provide the campus community with top-quality, creative and nutritious meals as well as outstanding service and a commitment to sustainability.

On July 1st, when Chartwells Higher Education’s contract begins, a website with menu concepts and details will be available. All operations will be open and available when students return in the fall.

Enhancing Dining Options
Chartwells will partner with Bucknell to enhance the student experience, supporting the growing diversity of the campus community by offering a wide variety of cuisines. Additionally, they will support initiatives that ensure access to these culinary options, which will help the University foster a more equitable dining structure.

As part of that structure, Chartwells will deliver a variety and diversity of quality offerings to engage in on-campus dining. That will include partnerships with local and regional restaurants to provide rotating offerings of diverse cuisines to be represented in residential, retail, academic and catering offerings. Whenever possible, it will use locally sourced food and follow sustainable practices, including creating a working partnership with the Bucknell Farm, labeling foods that have a positive climate rating, reducing waste, participating in Stop Food Waste Day and using reusable to-go containers and compostable service ware.

Chartwells will provide nutritious vegan/vegetarian options, honor nine major food allergens, work with campus chaplains to address kosher and halal needs on campus and have a dedicated dietician to work with students individually to meet their dietary needs.

It will also partner with University leadership to improve food security on campus, designing meals/options and dining hours that support the needs of all students.

“Chartwells’ Bucknell-specific approach on food insecurity and plans to be a collaborative vendor with campus partners seems hopeful in taking the first steps to tackle student demands and needs,” says Gabby Diaz ’25, a student representative on the Dining Steering Committee.

Chartwells leadership will work with Bucknell’s active student clubs and organizations to assist in the development of diverse and authentic resident, retail, academic and catered menu options that best represent the cultural, ethnic and religious diversity on campus.

In addition, Chartwells plans to create opportunities to work in campus dining including internships and staff positions. Student workers will be able to have free meals during their shift, build flexible schedules and participate in development opportunities like leadership training.

“I’m excited to become a part of the Bucknell community and share the joy I have for food and building connections around shared tables,” says Prince Guye Johnson, Resident District Manager of Chartwells Higher Education. “We look forward to speaking with students and creating a customized dining experience that speaks to students’ preferences and cultivates relationships with local farms and partners.”

Bucknell’s current meal plan structure will continue for the time being, but Chartwells will partner with the University to reimagine meal plans by the second year of the contract.

“We recognize the importance of affordability and will work closely with the University and student focus groups to find the right meal plans for Bucknell students as we look ahead,” Chartwells Higher Education told The Bucknellian.

Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident
Photo Courtesy of Head Coach Ashley Frankel
Bucknell Cheerleading Squad competes at Nationals, places 6th
Bucknell to alter summer undergraduate research funding
Director of First Year Experience speaks at BSG Congress
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Meta's Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
Kara Washington / WVIA
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
Photo Courtesy of OPEIU Local 153
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
© 2024

