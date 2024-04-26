The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time

Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time

April 26, 2024

Advice from the Class of 2024

Advice from the Class of 2024

April 26, 2024

Postcards from Bucknell students abroad

Postcards from Bucknell students abroad

April 26, 2024

Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films

Lyndon Beier, Assistant News Editor
April 26, 2024

The Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival (BIFF) will showcase the best and brightest young collegiate filmmakers in Pennsylvania by presenting premieres of their short films (each no longer than 15 minutes) on Sunday, April 28, at 7 p.m., in the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St, Lewisburg. The event is free and open to the public.

The student-run festival has a mission to showcase films made by Pennsylvania college students. The festival program will be approximately 80 minutes long and feature around 12 student films, selected by the 14 students in Bucknell’s Film Exhibition and Programming class in the English — Film/Media Studies program. 

This year BIFF received over 100 submissions.

“Every film was seen by at least two students in the class who serve as pre-screeners. Then the film goes on to the programming committee,” explained Gana Mukhtar ’24, a member of BIFF’s publicity committee. There are discussions and passionate debates. “Then we vote on those films that make it through and a certain number rise to the top. We make final decisions on the number of films based on the allotted programming time.” 

Following the screening of all the selected films, the student filmmakers will be invited on stage to answer questions from the audience. The program will conclude with a reception and an awards ceremony in which the recipients of the top juried and audience awards will be announced. 

“Watching student films, especially with the filmmakers who made them, is one of the most fun experiences you can have in a theater,” says Jamie Granato ’25, who serves on the festival’s events and pre-screener committees. “There’s this really unique and exciting energy watching the hard work of your peers and seeing how they’re growing as artists, completely different from watching a feature film from big studios and directors. And I can say personally, the chance to see your film in a venue and on a screen as stunning and huge as The Campus Theatre is an opportunity that not a lot of student filmmakers have, which makes the festival really special.”

Ella Miller ’26 is on the publicity committee for the festival along with Mukhtar and four peers; they’ve dedicated a lot of time and energy into advertising the event with a range of publicity efforts, including “making a trailer, logo, posters, sending out emails, [and] creating and updating the BIFF Instagram page.” Because of all of the work they haveput into the festival, Miller said that she and the rest of the team are even more excited to see it all come together. 

Students who submit to and attend the festival need not have any “official” association with the film department. Miller is a Biology and Environmental Science major, but each semester, she “tries to take at least one class outside [her] major to learn new things and explore all Bucknell has to offer.” Bucknell’s Intro to Film and Media course was that elective for her freshman year and ever since, she’s kept up an active role in the community— “curating and assembling [the 2024] festival […] has been an incredible experience,” and a memory she’ll treasure. 

Of the films themselves, Miller has nothing but glowing reviews. “Each individual film was so unique and intriguing,” she says, and the films they curated to show at this year’s festival showcase “the best in terms of style, composition, and intention.” Everyone who participated in submitting to or curating the festival is excited to show Lewisburg what Bucknell’s film community has to offer. 

Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
Pennsylvania holds primary elections
Photo Courtesy of James T. Giffen
Michael C. Pascucci Team Center opens
KLARC representatives speak to BSG as members celebrate last Congress session
Lyndon Beier
Lyndon Beier, Assistant News Editor

