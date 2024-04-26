The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools

Aaron Chin, Arts and Culture Co-Editor
April 26, 2024

For April’s National Poetry Month, Bucknell students and faculty have taken to every classroom K-12 in every school in the Lewisburg Area School District to teach generative poetry workshops. The program, led by Jessica Nirvana Ram, the Publicity and Outreach Manager for the Stadler Center and Associate Editor for the “West Branch” literary magazine, as well as Professor Joe Scapellato, intends to show that poetry is accessible to everyone of all ages, and that poetry is something that anyone can do if they want to. The program also allowed Bucknell students to get first hand experience teaching poetry to the younger students. Bucknell students included Ryleigh Roberts ’24, Rebecca Heintzelman ’24 , Lyndon Beier ’27, Lillian Dwyer ’26, Camoni Mullins-Warren ’25, Kailey Schaubhut ’25, Joselyn Busato ’24, Grace O’Meara ’24, Kaelyn Jasina ’26, Anna Wayland ’26, Georgie Roache ’25 and Julia Schaer ’26. 

“Our goal is to get poetry into the community, and this feels like a concrete way to do that,” said Ram.

From the Bucknell student perspective, the program was immensely rewarding: “It was really cool to go and talk to kids in the local schools about poetry because all the different grades had different ideas of what poetry is and could be, and it was exciting to break those conceptions of what poetry is limited to,” said Roach. “I had not really been exposed to varying forms and free verse before college classes, so I felt like I was giving them a head start in that process of understating and creating poetry, and it was really interesting to see what younger minds do with language and ideas when there are less restricted in structure and expression.” 

Another rewarding aspect of the program was discovering talent in these young writers. Below is a poem written by fourth grader Adleigh Muir, titled “The Thumbtack to the Pin Coushin”:

After all the workshops have been completed, interested Lewisburg Area students will have the opportunity to submit their original poems to the Stadler Center faculty and students. One student from each grade level will then be selected and invited to read their poetry to an audience during a free, public event on Wednesday, May 1, at 5 p.m. in Bucknell Hall, home to the Stadler Center.

Ram and Scapellato would like to make the Stadler Center’s National Poetry Month Project with Lewisburg Area schools an annual event in hopes of inspiring future young poets. The Stadler Center seeks to foster an appreciation for the diversity and richness of contemporary poetry and other literary arts in the Lewisburg Area students.

