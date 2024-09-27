The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Yamiche Alcindor reports on fair and curious journalism for Bucknell Forum
September 27, 2024
Bucknell’s support for Banned Books Week reads loud and clear
September 27, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Religious & Spiritual Life holds candlelight vigil for Gaza
September 27, 2024
Faculty motion calls for transparency regarding Bucknell investments
September 27, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/20/2024)
September 20, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
September 13, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/06/2024)
September 6, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football comes out of gates hot to take down Marist
September 27, 2024
Women’s Soccer starts Patriot League play strong
September 27, 2024
Men’s Tennis continues fall season in Pittsburgh
September 27, 2024
Women’s Golf secures top three finish at Roseann Schwartz Invitational
September 27, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson '25
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
September 27, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 20, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’25
September 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Evelyn Bliss ’27
September 6, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Baltimore Ravens still winless after week 2
September 20, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame in South Bend
September 13, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: U.S. Open title favorites fall in the early rounds
September 6, 2024
Ballot box blues
Ballot box blues
September 27, 2024
Let’s start listening to each other
September 27, 2024
High school 2.0: Weighing the pros and cons of attending a small school
September 27, 2024
Building bonds: The Greek life experience at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Creator economy: how social media influencers become entrepreneurs
September 27, 2024
The golden years: a 61 year-old’s journey to find love 
September 27, 2024
How “The Bachelorette” treated the bachelorette poorly
September 27, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
From Bucknell to the podium: Celebrating our Olympic champions
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Exploring mathematics at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Summer research highlights
September 20, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Meet the new Perricelli-Gegnas Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
September 20, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Faculty motion calls for transparency regarding Bucknell investments

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
September 27, 2024

A committee of Bucknell faculty has assembled themselves into the “Bucknell Gaza Advocates,” a group dedicated to recognizing, at Bucknell, the reality of the ongoing civilian casualties and heedless destruction in Gaza. Faculty involved with the Advocates forwarded the group’s motion to “The Bucknellian” with a request for publication. Their motion is based on the University’s own mission, available on the bucknell.edu website, which states their claim to foster an environment wherein students and faculty “serve the common good and promote justice in ways sensitive to the moral and ethical dimensions of life.” 

Inspired by this directive, the faculty members of Bucknell Gaza Advocates are calling for Bucknell administration and the Board of Trustees to “make transparent the financial investments” of Bucknell’s endowment (a statement taken from an internal email, forwarded to “The Bucknellian” for publication). They also name the Committee on Planning and Budget, calling on them to “report to the faculty annually about the constitution of the endowment’s portfolio and the Trustees’ guiding investment principles” to enable the consistent availability of up-to-date information. 

Largely, the sponsors of the motion want to determine if “Bucknell’s endowment investments make it complicit in Israel’s aggression in Gaza and the West Bank.” They go on to discuss the details of the current conflict, citing “Israel[’s] kill[ing of] more than 41,000 Palestinians (most of whom are civilians), destr[uction of] most of the region’s hospitals, schools and civilian infrastructure, […] mass displacement of nearly 2 million people, spark[ing of] the reemergence of polio and threaten[ing of] nearly the entire population with starvation” as the motivation for their concern. Backing up their motion is the recent UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory Report (a link to which was attached in the Advocates’ email containing their motion) that determined that “Israel is guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity.” The report was released in June of 2024. 

In the words of the directive, “Bucknellians have an obligation to know whether the privileges of their education are secured by an investment portfolio that directly or indirectly supports the genocide of the Palestinian people.” Professor of English and leader of the Advocates, Michael Drexler, adds that sponsors believe “students and alumni deserve to know how their donations and tuition dollars are being invested.” He continues, “We assert that Bucknell ought not to profit from oppression and unimaginable suffering. The first step is to know whether we indeed are complicit in crimes against humanity and breaches of international law.” 

The Bucknell Gaza Advocates recognize that, beyond their concerns relating to Gaza, there are “other reasons” why the faculty “has an interest in Bucknell’s investment portfolio.” Cited concerns range from human rights to “environmental stewardship” and carbon footprint. 

Sponsors of this motion among the faculty include, in addition to Drexler, professors Ken Field, Roger Rothman, Nina Banks, Stephan Lefebvre, Clare Sammells, Chase Gregory, Ron Smith, Kevin Daly, Jennifer Thomson and David Rojas. 

