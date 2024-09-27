Bucknell accepted to FirstGen Forward Network

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Yamiche Alcindor reports on fair and curious journalism for Bucknell Forum
September 27, 2024
Bucknell’s support for Banned Books Week reads loud and clear
September 27, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Religious & Spiritual Life holds candlelight vigil for Gaza
September 27, 2024
Faculty motion calls for transparency regarding Bucknell investments
September 27, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/20/2024)
September 20, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
September 13, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/06/2024)
September 6, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football comes out of gates hot to take down Marist
September 27, 2024
Women’s Soccer starts Patriot League play strong
September 27, 2024
Men’s Tennis continues fall season in Pittsburgh
September 27, 2024
Women’s Golf secures top three finish at Roseann Schwartz Invitational
September 27, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson '25
September 27, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 20, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’25
September 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Evelyn Bliss ’27
September 6, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Baltimore Ravens still winless after week 2
September 20, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame in South Bend
September 13, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: U.S. Open title favorites fall in the early rounds
September 6, 2024
Ballot box blues
September 27, 2024
Let’s start listening to each other
September 27, 2024
High school 2.0: Weighing the pros and cons of attending a small school
September 27, 2024
Building bonds: The Greek life experience at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Creator economy: how social media influencers become entrepreneurs
September 27, 2024
The golden years: a 61 year-old’s journey to find love 
September 27, 2024
How “The Bachelorette” treated the bachelorette poorly
September 27, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
From Bucknell to the podium: Celebrating our Olympic champions
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Exploring mathematics at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Summer research highlights
September 20, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Meet the new Perricelli-Gegnas Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
September 20, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Bucknell accepted to FirstGen Forward Network

Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
September 27, 2024

 Bucknell University has been accepted into the FirstGen Forward Network, a national network that recognizes the University’s commitment to supporting first-generation college students. Bucknell is one of 80 new members of the network, with all schools displaying a demonstrated commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students.

The FirstGen Forward Network aims to transform the student experience and advance outcomes for first-generation students. The new national distinction aligns with Bucknell’s ongoing efforts to enhance resources and programs for first-generation students, further solidifying its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive academic environment.

“We are extremely honored to be selected as a member of the FirstGen Forward Network,” says Chris Brown, Andrew Hartman ’71 and Joseph Fama ’71 Executive Director of the Center for Access & Success. “With this membership, we can expand, evaluate and improve our services, starting with strengthening our mentorship programs and designing programming to connect first-generation students to crucial campus resources.”

Powered by FirstGen Forward, formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, the FirstGen Forward Network provides a three-phase approach to scaling holistic first-generation student success by engaging and empowering higher education institutions to transform the first-generation student experience, advance academic and co-curricular outcomes, and build more inclusive institutional structures. To date, 429 institutions of higher education, including two statewide systems, have entered the network, representing 49 states and the District of Columbia.

“We are pleased to welcome Bucknell into the FirstGen Forward Network,” says Sarah E. Whitley, executive vice president with FirstGen Forward. “Through the application process, it was evident that Bucknell is not only taking steps to serve first-generation students but is prepared to make a long-term commitment and employ strategies that foster an environment of success for this important population.”

In addition to joining the network, Bucknell is making significant changes to its support structure for first-generation students. In the 2024-2025 academic year, the GenFirst!@Bucknell — a mentorship program that enhances the first-generation student experience — will be supported by its long-standing sponsors in Bucknell’s Division of Equity & Inclusive Excellence along with the staff in the Center for Access & Success, allowing for more coordinated and scalable support. By Fall 2025, GenFirst!@Bucknell will transition to fall fully under the Center for Access & Success.

“We certainly want to recognize the long–standing work of Jenn Brown and Jocelyne Scott in the office of the vice president for equity & inclusive excellence for their development of the GenFirst!@Bucknell program,” Brown says. “Their efforts have paved the way for the expansion of support for first-generation Bucknellians.”

According to Brown, upcoming initiatives include:

  • Expanding mentorship programs: Strengthening mentorship for first-generation students in the Gateway Scholars Program starting Fall 2024.
  • Launching resource connection programming: Piloting two new programming series with the Center for Career Advancement and Office of Global Education in Fall 2024, with plans for additional series to connect students to resources that support their participation in high-impact experiences.
  • Designing transition support: Introducing resources and engagement opportunities for admitted students in Summer 2025.

“By becoming a member of the FirstGen Forward Network, I am excited for the opportunity to expand, evaluate and improve our services,” Brown says. “We’ll start by strengthening our mentorship programs and designing programming to connect first-generation students to important resources and opportunities on campus. In November, we’ll scale up Bucknell’s second annual First Generation College Celebration Day to help increase the visibility and celebrate the accomplishments of our first-gen community on campus. Professional development opportunities within the First Scholars Network will also allow us to benchmark and exchange ideas with other colleges and universities that share a similar commitment to first-generation students.”

Bucknell supports first-generation students through a variety of initiatives and programs designed to ensure their academic and social success. Those efforts were further enhanced two years ago by the Gateway Scholars Program, which provides funding for Bucknell to meet the full demonstrated need of 20 first-generation students, eliminating federal loans from their aid packages. These programs collectively provide a comprehensive support system aimed at fostering student success and well-being throughout their time at Bucknell.

