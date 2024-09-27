Bucknell accepted to FirstGen Forward Network

Bucknell University has been accepted into the FirstGen Forward Network, a national network that recognizes the University’s commitment to supporting first-generation college students. Bucknell is one of 80 new members of the network, with all schools displaying a demonstrated commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students.

The FirstGen Forward Network aims to transform the student experience and advance outcomes for first-generation students. The new national distinction aligns with Bucknell’s ongoing efforts to enhance resources and programs for first-generation students, further solidifying its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive academic environment.

“We are extremely honored to be selected as a member of the FirstGen Forward Network,” says Chris Brown, Andrew Hartman ’71 and Joseph Fama ’71 Executive Director of the Center for Access & Success. “With this membership, we can expand, evaluate and improve our services, starting with strengthening our mentorship programs and designing programming to connect first-generation students to crucial campus resources.”

Powered by FirstGen Forward, formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, the FirstGen Forward Network provides a three-phase approach to scaling holistic first-generation student success by engaging and empowering higher education institutions to transform the first-generation student experience, advance academic and co-curricular outcomes, and build more inclusive institutional structures. To date, 429 institutions of higher education, including two statewide systems, have entered the network, representing 49 states and the District of Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are pleased to welcome Bucknell into the FirstGen Forward Network,” says Sarah E. Whitley, executive vice president with FirstGen Forward. “Through the application process, it was evident that Bucknell is not only taking steps to serve first-generation students but is prepared to make a long-term commitment and employ strategies that foster an environment of success for this important population.”

In addition to joining the network, Bucknell is making significant changes to its support structure for first-generation students. In the 2024-2025 academic year, the GenFirst!@Bucknell — a mentorship program that enhances the first-generation student experience — will be supported by its long-standing sponsors in Bucknell’s Division of Equity & Inclusive Excellence along with the staff in the Center for Access & Success, allowing for more coordinated and scalable support. By Fall 2025, GenFirst!@Bucknell will transition to fall fully under the Center for Access & Success.

“We certainly want to recognize the long–standing work of Jenn Brown and Jocelyne Scott in the office of the vice president for equity & inclusive excellence for their development of the GenFirst!@Bucknell program,” Brown says. “Their efforts have paved the way for the expansion of support for first-generation Bucknellians.”

According to Brown, upcoming initiatives include:

Expanding mentorship programs: Strengthening mentorship for first-generation students in the Gateway Scholars Program starting Fall 2024.

Launching resource connection programming: Piloting two new programming series with the Center for Career Advancement and Office of Global Education in Fall 2024, with plans for additional series to connect students to resources that support their participation in high-impact experiences.

Designing transition support: Introducing resources and engagement opportunities for admitted students in Summer 2025.

“By becoming a member of the FirstGen Forward Network, I am excited for the opportunity to expand, evaluate and improve our services,” Brown says. “We’ll start by strengthening our mentorship programs and designing programming to connect first-generation students to important resources and opportunities on campus. In November, we’ll scale up Bucknell’s second annual First Generation College Celebration Day to help increase the visibility and celebrate the accomplishments of our first-gen community on campus. Professional development opportunities within the First Scholars Network will also allow us to benchmark and exchange ideas with other colleges and universities that share a similar commitment to first-generation students.”

Bucknell supports first-generation students through a variety of initiatives and programs designed to ensure their academic and social success. Those efforts were further enhanced two years ago by the Gateway Scholars Program, which provides funding for Bucknell to meet the full demonstrated need of 20 first-generation students, eliminating federal loans from their aid packages. These programs collectively provide a comprehensive support system aimed at fostering student success and well-being throughout their time at Bucknell.

(Visited 11 times, 1 visits today)