Bucknell and Lewisburg Downtown Partnership to host Inaugural Community International Festival

Bucknell and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership will host the inaugural Community International Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, during Bucknell’s Family Weekend, as a celebration of the diverse cultures that enrich the shared Bucknell and Lewisburg community. The festival aims to transform “the heart of Lewisburg into a hub of cultural exchange and celebration,” according to the press release about the event.

“This festival offers an opportunity to foster a sense of belonging for all students, especially international students who are far from home and view Bucknell as their second home,” said Global Student Council (GSC) President Omid Mohammadi ’25. “It’s an honor to create an event that not only highlights cultural diversity but also helps build a more inclusive and welcoming community on campus.”

As a collaborative event between Bucknell, Lewisburg and the greater Susquehanna River Valley Region, the festival will be hosted both on and off campus. The Community International Festival will begin behind Vedder Hall with introductions from Mayor Alvarez and Provost Wendy Sternberg, followed by a series of student performances. At 11:30 a.m., a Parade of Flags showcasing the countries represented at Bucknell will move from St. George Street to Hufnagle Park where the remainder of the day’s events will take place.

Activities in the park include more performances by professional bands and student groups representing the diverse cultures residing in the region, community organization booths, outside vendors selling international goods and a variety of diverse food trucks featuring dishes from different cultures. Bucknell students will receive up to three tickets they can exchange for food from the trucks.

“Overall, the festival promises a fun-filled day where students can enjoy great food, exciting performances and the chance to learn about and celebrate the diverse cultures on campus and the area,” said Mohammadi.

He later continued, “for the Bucknell community, this event is important because it fosters a stronger sense of connection and unity. It offers a chance for everyone to embrace the richness of global cultures, broadening perspectives and deepening understanding across campus. By celebrating our differences, we make our community stronger.”

It’s not just the Bucknell community that is benefiting from the event, according to the press release: “the festival also serves as a strategic initiative to enhance the recruitment and retention efforts towards workforce development. By showcasing the diverse and inclusive nature of our community, the festival aims to attract talent and foster a welcoming environment for all.” This co-planned and co-hosted event marks a milestone in fostering stronger town-grown relationships between Bucknell and Lewisburg, emphasizing the spirits of collaboration and collective community.

“Diversity is the cornerstone of vibrant communities and thriving economies,” said Mayor Alvarez. “This festival not only celebrates our cultural richness but also underscores the vital role that inclusive practices play in driving sustainable growth and fostering innovation. By embracing diversity, we build stronger, more resilient communities where everyone has the opportunity to contribute and succeed.”

According to Mohammadi, the idea for the festival came from discussions within the GSC about how previous cultural galas have featured “a select group of international students, with limited participation from the broader campus community.” With the Community International Festival, the council aims to change that pattern by creating an event to engage both international and domestic students and foster greater cross-cultural connection and understanding. GSC aims to establish the festival as a lasting, annual tradition that will grow bigger and better in the coming years.

“We are thrilled to be part of the community’s first international festival and celebrate the many international students whose diverse perspectives greatly enrich our community,” said Lewisburg Borough Council member and Assistant Director of Public Safety Jamie Grobes. “This festival offers a unique opportunity for our residents to experience a ‘trip around the world’ right here in rural Pennsylvania. Moreover, it highlights the vital role our residents play in enhancing the educational endeavors of these students through cultural exchange and open dialogue.”

“This will also strengthen town-grown bonds by promoting mutual understanding and provide a stage to showcase our town’s welcoming and inclusive spirit,” continued Grobes. “My hope is that there’s a strong showing, and entire families come downtown to share in this variety of cultural experiences… all with none of the jetlag!”

The festival is made possible by the support of the Degenstein Foundation, WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital, Open Discourse Coalition, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and divisions within Bucknell University: the Office of the Provost, the Division of Equity and Inclusive Excellence and the newly formed Center for Community Engaged Leadership, Learning and Research. Community partners such as Lewisburg Borough, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, CommUnity Zone and Susquehanna University also played a role in bringing this vision to life.

