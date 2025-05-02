Expanding the circle: Why Bucknell must rethink the bubble

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Annual Lewisburg Arts Festival draws thousands to Market Street
May 1, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Alex Steier
New Automotive Enthusiast Club speeds towards success with Auto Show
May 1, 2025
Environmental Activism course organizes response to campus food insecurity
May 1, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Softball plays final home games of the season
May 1, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Broke, brown and burnt-out
May 1, 2025
The tea on tarrifs
May 1, 2025
Expanding the circle: Why Bucknell must rethink the bubble
May 1, 2025
On desensitization to media
May 1, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
May 1, 2025
A Chinese-American perspective: “How do we build a bridge to our culture?”
May 1, 2025
Lo hice todo: ¿cómo empezar a decir adiós?
May 1, 2025
This is where the fun begins.
May 1, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Listening to lead: Dean of Students Moe McGuinness on her first semester at Bucknell
May 1, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Sound check! Meet student bands: Flow State, The Priorities, and Keeping Company
May 1, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Beyond the books: Three seniors reflect on their Honors Thesis journeys
April 25, 2025
Democracy in action: Sitting U.S. Senator comes to Bucknell
April 25, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Expanding the circle: Why Bucknell must rethink the bubble

Shaheryar Asghar, Assistant Opinions Editor
May 1, 2025

Bucknell University has long prided itself on offering a rigorous, intimate education rooted in the liberal arts tradition. Nestled in the quiet rural hills of Lewisburg, our campus fosters close community, deep intellectual engagement and a unique sense of belonging. But that very intimacy and the geographic isolation that often accompanies it, can also create a kind of intellectual echo chamber. We speak often of the “Bucknell Bubble,” but too rarely do we confront what it costs us.

We need to. Because in a rapidly globalizing, deeply unequal and increasingly interconnected world, the stakes are too high for any institution to go it alone.

The Problem With the Bubble

The Bucknell Bubble doesn’t just insulate us from the noise of the outside world, it risks shielding us from the truths that complicate and challenge our worldview. We live and learn in a town with two bookstores, one movie theater and a relatively homogenous population. In such an environment, exposure to the cultural, socioeconomic and political diversity that defines our world becomes optional, rather than inherent to our learning experience.

This insularity shapes more than our conversations. It subtly influences what questions we ask, what issues we prioritize and even how we define success. It affects how we form networks and how we imagine our place in the world. When we find ourselves in environments that don’t mirror what we’ve known at Bucknell, the adjustment can feel harder than expected. Not because we’re unprepared, but because we’ve had few chances to engage deeply with communities and institutions that work differently. Without those experiences built into the rhythm of college life, even confident students can feel uncertain when they’re suddenly outside it.

Story continues below advertisement

To burst that bubble is not to dilute Bucknell’s excellence — it is to expand it. And that starts with partnerships that prioritize student collaboration and mutual exchange.

Collaboration Across Campuses

Every university carries the imprint of its location — its struggles, its triumphs, its people. But when students from different campuses learn with and from one another, those imprints become shared stories. Imagine Bucknell students working alongside peers from a tribal college in Montana on a joint environmental justice project, or co-developing a policy proposal with students from a historically Black university informed by their lived experience and community-centered activism.

This is not just about attending a conference together. It’s about building curricular and co-curricular bridges that allow students to co-learn and co-create. It’s about students collaborating on research, policy design, start-ups and art — not just within the safety of Bucknell’s walls but in real-world spaces shaped by very different resources, histories and realities.

Internationally, partnerships with universities in the Global South, for example, can open our eyes to alternative pedagogies and resourceful models of education that emerge not from abundance, but from resilience. Working alongside students in Pakistan, South Africa or Brazil allows for deep peer-to-peer learning rooted in shared problem-solving, mutual respect and humility.

This is where the real dismantling of the bubble happens: when students stop seeing difference as something abstract or academic and start experiencing it as collaboration, as a relationship, as growth.

A Stronger Network, A More Just Education

The future we’re preparing for — climate migration, AI ethics, decolonization of education — cannot be tackled from within a single institutional lens. These are complex, global issues that require the insights and imaginations of people from everywhere. So why not prepare students to meet that future together?

Imagine a semester-long virtual classroom linking Bucknell with institutions in Accra, New Delhi or Detroit, where students co-lead modules, co-author projects and co-present findings. Imagine student governments working together on mental health initiatives across campuses. Imagine collaborative journalism between student publications reporting from different geographies, offering one another fact-checks, context and solidarity.

These initiatives aren’t just hypotheticals — they are feasible, especially in a world increasingly structured by hybrid learning and digital connectivity. All it takes is the institutional will to prioritize relationship over reputation, dialogue over dominance.

And yes, faculty benefit too. Teaching across institutions allows for cross-pollination of pedagogy, access to diverse research contexts and the kind of interdisciplinary conversation that breathes new life into scholarship. But the real change begins — and stays — with students.

Rewriting the Narrative of Privilege

If we remain solely in our bubble, we risk reproducing the very systems of privilege and exclusion that higher education claims to dismantle. We cannot claim to prepare students for the “real world” while giving them a campus experience detached from the realities most communities face. We cannot advocate for diversity and equity if we don’t actively engage with institutions that were built to serve those historically excluded from elite education.

Expanding university partnerships is not just about gaining access to new knowledge. It’s about redistributing it. It’s about interrogating who has historically held academic authority and who has been left out of the conversation. And it’s about trusting students to help carry that conversation forward.

The Ask

Let Bucknell be bold enough to believe that its students are not only capable of engaging in these partnerships but deserving of them. Let us pursue coalitions not only with the Ivy League, but with community colleges, public universities, international hubs and historically underfunded schools. Let us build pipelines that go both ways. Let us normalize collaboration — not as a supplement to our education, but as its foundation.

Because if Bucknell truly seeks to empower students to “make a difference in the world,” it must first ensure they’ve met the world.

And that cannot happen alone.

