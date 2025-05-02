The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Annual Lewisburg Arts Festival draws thousands to Market Street
May 1, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Alex Steier
New Automotive Enthusiast Club speeds towards success with Auto Show
May 1, 2025
Environmental Activism course organizes response to campus food insecurity
May 1, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Softball plays final home games of the season
May 1, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Broke, brown and burnt-out
May 1, 2025
The tea on tarrifs
May 1, 2025
Expanding the circle: Why Bucknell must rethink the bubble
May 1, 2025
On desensitization to media
May 1, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
May 1, 2025
A Chinese-American perspective: “How do we build a bridge to our culture?”
May 1, 2025
Lo hice todo: ¿cómo empezar a decir adiós?
May 1, 2025
This is where the fun begins.
May 1, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Listening to lead: Dean of Students Moe McGuinness on her first semester at Bucknell
May 1, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Sound check! Meet student bands: Flow State, The Priorities, and Keeping Company
May 1, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Beyond the books: Three seniors reflect on their Honors Thesis journeys
April 25, 2025
Democracy in action: Sitting U.S. Senator comes to Bucknell
April 25, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
New Automotive Enthusiast Club speeds towards success with Auto Show

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
May 1, 2025
6M9A7827
Photo Courtesy of Alex Steier

Marking the summative celebration of their first year as a fully fledged club, the Bucknell Automotive Enthusiast Club held what they hope will be their first annual Auto Show on Saturday, April 26.

Founded officially by Brady Muller ’26, the club was conceptualized by him, Alex Dalton ’26 and Peter Guzman (graduated with the Class of ’24) in Muller’s first year. Muller connected with Brent Papson to learn about and commence the process of turning his machine dream into a proper club. 

“I founded the club to both find other students on campus who share the same interest in cars, while also challenging myself to diversify my leadership skills that I’ve developed as a student athlete on the men’s basketball team,” Muller explained. So far, his favorite part of being in the club has been the promotional process for the car show.

“As someone who prioritizes basketball, it was a good experience being able to use some of the extra time that we have in the offseason to really dial in on this event.” Working with “various departments, from the box office and CAP center to alumni relations and even public safety” has made “leading this club [an] opportunity to learn what it really takes to plan and execute a successful event” for Muller. 

The laborious process paid off, in Muller’s eyes, with a car show that was “a complete success.” Muller’s original plan was to “host an alumni-only event,” with an expected turnout of about a dozen people, but after connecting with Robert Delbo, General Manager of Blaise Alexander Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat Lewisburg, Muller and the club’s executive team were able to “immerse the event within the Lewisburg [community]” and engage with local businesses and citizens to end up with “30 pre-registered cars leading into the event.” Local participants ended up registering at the gate day-of, leading to a total of 70 vehicles and 200 spectators over the course of the day. The range of vehicles that were showcased stretched about 100 years, from 1927 through 2025, and the show itself lasted about four hours. Muller was interviewed by an iHeart Radio satellite van that pulled up to the event. 

Now that the club has established itself as a strong presence in the community, they’re hoping to expand their alumni pull with the next Auto Show to “pair with the local crowd” that attended this year. “Since we are hoping to keep the quality of these shows high, we will likely do one per semester,” Muller explained, and they’re hoping to target alumni weekend to maximize their next turnout. Muller’s own car was registered in the show — it was “a really fun experience,” he said, to receive “a lot of compliments” on the “modifications [he’s] been working on in the last year.”

Awards were allocated to the top-performing cars at the show. The “Fast and Furious Award” winner was a C6 Corvette with nitrous tanks and a parachute; their “People’s Choice Award,” a riff off of the entertainment industry’s “People’s Choice Awards,” was bestowed on a red 1941 Willis and their “Best Mopar” Award, designated in collaboration with the club’s co-host, Dodge, was given to a 2021 Scat Pack Charger with aftermarket butterfly doors.

Because Muller spent most of his time at the show working, he wasn’t able to see all the cars for as long as he would have liked, but the cars he was able to see spanned “an amazing variety.” The registration fee for the event went towards funding it, with any extra proceeds going to the Automotive Enthusiasts Club itself. 

Muller and the members of the club are open to connecting with any and all alumni who have experience in the automotive industry. The club itself, though, is open to “anyone at Bucknell, whether you have a car or not; all you need is to like the hobby.” 

