The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Bucknell set to provide more confidential Title IX resources, other policy updates for 2024-25 year
Bucknell set to provide more confidential Title IX resources, other policy updates for 2024-25 year
October 4, 2024
CAP Center announces Center Stage comedian for Homecoming performance
CAP Center announces Center Stage comedian for Homecoming performance
October 4, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Fall Fest draws a huge student crowd despite move to Smith lot after a rainy week
October 4, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell gets high marks in Engineering, Innovation from ‘U.S. News & World Report’
October 4, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
October 4, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/20/2024)
September 20, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
September 13, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football opens up conference play with victory
October 4, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey’s milestone-filled matchup
October 4, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo dominates in 20-5 win against Mercyhurst
October 4, 2024
Bison Volleyball continues winning streak against Lafayette and Lehigh
October 4, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 4, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson '25
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
September 27, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 20, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’25
September 13, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Mets and Braves in, Diamondbacks out after Monday’s wild doubleheader
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Baltimore Ravens still winless after week 2
September 20, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame in South Bend
September 13, 2024
The Bucknell Seal curse: A tale of missteps and superstition
The Bucknell Seal curse: A tale of missteps and superstition
October 4, 2024
Bucknell’s cafeteria cleanliness problem
October 4, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Flickr User Gage Skidmore
The fundamental danger behind J.D. Vance
October 4, 2024
Bucknell’s break couldn’t be any later
October 4, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Spooky Season story recommendations
October 4, 2024
Notes from a New York Times games frequenter
October 4, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
October 4, 2024
“Agatha All Along” and Aubrey Plaza Forever
October 4, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor
A comprehensive guide to the 2024 election
October 4, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
New to campus: Health Humanities and Community Engaged Leadership minors
October 4, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
From Bucknell to the podium: Celebrating our Olympic champions
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Exploring mathematics at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Fall Fest draws a huge student crowd despite move to Smith lot after a rainy week

Ava Kamlet, Contributing Writer
October 4, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian

Bucknell’s CORE club at the CAP Center puts on the hometown street-style fair known as Fall Fest every year, bringing students together for an evening complete with all the typical trimmings of a carnival. From Ferris wheels to food trucks, students are able to enjoy a night of relaxation, treats and fun. 

Rides, resplendent with flashing lights, greeted attendees as they walked up to the event. On top of the ferris wheel, rides like the Tornado and a giant slide were set up. Maya Jayroe ’28 went on all the rides, but said that “the Tornado was [her] favorite […] it was really fun.” 

Set up beside the rides were a variety of food trucks, each sporting a different type of classic carnival food: french fries, fried oreos, corn dogs and funnel cakes, all limitless delicious bites. Sunshine Shows, which also provided the carnival rides, hosted a truck that served corndogs, fried oreos and funnel cakes; JCB Events provided trucks serving waffle fries and orangeade, the latter of which made an appearance at Bison Refresh earlier this semester. 

Lines snaked around the carts and throughout the parking lot. Julia Fiorello ’28 praised her fresh french fries, saying “the french fries are really crispy, and I like the texture. This is the best way to mix it up from the dining hall food.” 

Story continues below advertisement

Beside the rides were an assortment of classic carnival games. Contestants could step right up and try to hit a balloon with a dart or shoot a basketball, all in the hopes of earning a prize. 

And on top of the many activities and refreshments available, there was also a set of student performers providing a musical backdrop to the night. Both Ava D’Arcy ’28 and Allie Byron ’27 described the music as one of their favorite parts of the night. D’Arcy “liked the live music and being able to listen to some of the bands on campus,” and Byron expressed that “they’re the best part! Shoutout to Keeping Company, [one of the bands that performed].” 

Thanks to the Executive Council and Planning Committee from CORE, Fall Fest was assembled and went off just as they hoped. Emilia Blechschmidt ’26, President of CORE, loved the planning process for the event. “It’s so cool to put so much work into planning it and then see everyone [attend and] have fun here.” 

Due to all the rain that fell during the week leading up to Fall Fest, the event had to be moved to the Smith lot from its original location on Sojka Lawn. Brent Papson, Director of Campus Activities & Student Media, explained that events like Fall Fest, which Bucknell has hosted for years, are usually simple, because the same vendors are used and the event is set up in the same way. This year, though, he and his team had to pivot last-minute to their “wet plan” to deal with the saturated lawn, which would have been unable to handle the weight of the rides and trucks. 

Though Fall Fest looked different from previous, “dry plan” years, Papson was satisfied with the result. “At the end of the day,” he reflected, “it worked so well that we may consider this [relocation] as part of the plan moving forward.” 

(Visited 80 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Bucknell set to provide more confidential Title IX resources, other policy updates for 2024-25 year
Bucknell set to provide more confidential Title IX resources, other policy updates for 2024-25 year
CAP Center announces Center Stage comedian for Homecoming performance
CAP Center announces Center Stage comedian for Homecoming performance
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell gets high marks in Engineering, Innovation from ‘U.S. News & World Report’
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Yamiche Alcindor reports on fair and curious journalism for Bucknell Forum
Bucknell's support for Banned Books Week reads loud and clear