A night at the opera

Lily Nobunaga / The Bucknellian (note, this graphic is from the 2020 election, so district colors may not be accurate for 2024)
United States election results finalized, students respond
November 8, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Recent email updates from Public Safety
November 8, 2024
Bucknell to host 19th annual Susquehanna River Symposium
November 8, 2024
Bucknell formalizes partnership with Matriculate to expand access for underserved students
November 8, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)
November 8, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
October 31, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 24, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 10, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer named regular season Patriot League Champions
November 8, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football snaps losing streak with win over Lafayette
November 8, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo takes down Mount St. Mary’s
November 8, 2024
Julianna Hall / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer finishes regular season Patriot League Co-Champions
November 8, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 3, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Dodgers defeat the Yankees in five games to win World Series
November 8, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 24, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Why the election played out the way it did
November 8, 2024
The pieces of life
November 8, 2024
A night at the opera
November 8, 2024
The campus Hunger Games
November 8, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Review: COIN “isn’t afraid of music anymore”
November 8, 2024
“Chef’s Table: Noodles” Review: How the Netflix series satisfies a craving beyond the stomach 
November 8, 2024
The writer’s curse
November 8, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
A look back to 2016: Campus reactions to Trump’s first presidential victory
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
The Writing Center: An invaluable resource for student writers
November 8, 2024
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
October 31, 2024
Bucknell’s 30 Under 30: Miles Meloni and Omuhle Ndhlov
Bucknell’s 30 Under 30: Miles Meloni and Omuhle Ndhlov
October 31, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 28, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
A night at the opera

Luke Catalanello, Opinions Co-Editor
November 8, 2024

For the past year, America has been the star in her political drama – the 2024 presidential election. This race has been dominating the political scene, and its antics have been on full display to both those who follow politics and those who have no interest. The election was inescapable; political advertisements bashing politicians, MAGA hats and flags and Democratic yard signs and button pins — you cannot get away.

This past race has also been portrayed by both sides as a battle for the future of America; in other words, survival. Trump said that if he wasn’t elected, illegal immigrants would be welcomed into the United States to rape and pillage the American citizenry and also destroy the United States. Harris claimed that if she wasn’t elected the individual freedoms of Americans would be stripped, the Constitution dissolved and the way of American democracy ruined. Despite the rumor mill of  ‘he-said, she-said’, the impacts of these rumors were very real, and their effects on the American public are undeniable. People are worried.

When Election Day, Nov. 5, came, Americans flocked to voting machines and chose Donald Trump as the next President of the United States. Trump won every swing state in the race; he won not only the electoral vote, but also the popular vote – his first time in three campaigns; and Trump will be sitting in the Oval Office come January. And while half of Americans are thankful for their ‘savior’ being elected, the other half are fearful for the United States. But with the results in, I think now is the time for Americans to take a step back from the drama of ideology during the 2024 election to look at reality.

As of writing this, it is the morning after the election. I, as a college student, woke up and got ready for class. I ate a bagel with cream cheese for breakfast, accompanied by a cup of coffee. I called my family to ask what they were up to. It’s just a normal morning. But what is the purpose of me telling you this? Life goes on. Americans across the nation are irritated by early morning alarms telling them to get ready for work. Americans are still stopping at Starbucks for a macchiato, and at McDonalds for a breakfast sandwich. And Americans are annoyed by the obnoxious Christmas decorations and music in stores even though November just started. We are okay.

There is a certain cause for concern regarding policies like nationwide abortion access and Trump’s isolationist foreign policy, but the domestic drama and anger emphasized by social media are mostly fictitious – and sadly, there is no sign of it ending. Opening the New York Times, the front page begrudgingly states, “Trump Storms Back.” Another example is CNN’s website’s front page, which ominously states, “Trump Retakes Power.” These are efforts by the media to try and plant seeds of doubt in the minds of Americans who backed Trump’s victory, almost saying, ‘Be careful what you wish for…” But I think the claims made by media outlets are in vain; the election results are in and while we can’t change them, we can control our attitudes towards the future of the United States. Democracy is only as strong as the bond of its citizenry, and if we choose to see each other as enemies and fall to the malicious intent of our true enemies – so be it. But personally, I refuse to be a part of the problem. We need to understand each other as Americans and look past party affiliation. America is the most powerful nation on this planet, and it is only hindered by traitors who actively choose to weigh it down. 

So now we find ourselves in a strange limbo. Trump is president, but half of America thinks this is the end of our ‘Great Experiment,’ and the media is making no effort to calm nerves or promote humility in anyone. And while I wish I could sit here and heal any political division, I obviously cannot. But I can point out that we’re all okay, and we can all look forward to more fun Friday nights and early Saturday morning alarms.

