The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Lily Nobunaga / The Bucknellian (note, this graphic is from the 2020 election, so district colors may not be accurate for 2024)
United States election results finalized, students respond
November 8, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Recent email updates from Public Safety
November 8, 2024
Bucknell to host 19th annual Susquehanna River Symposium
November 8, 2024
Bucknell formalizes partnership with Matriculate to expand access for underserved students
November 8, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)
November 8, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
October 31, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 24, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 10, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer named regular season Patriot League Champions
November 8, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football snaps losing streak with win over Lafayette
November 8, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo takes down Mount St. Mary’s
November 8, 2024
Julianna Hall / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer finishes regular season Patriot League Co-Champions
November 8, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 3, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Dodgers defeat the Yankees in five games to win World Series
November 8, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 24, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Why the election played out the way it did
November 8, 2024
The pieces of life
November 8, 2024
A night at the opera
November 8, 2024
The campus Hunger Games
November 8, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Review: COIN “isn’t afraid of music anymore”
November 8, 2024
“Chef’s Table: Noodles” Review: How the Netflix series satisfies a craving beyond the stomach 
November 8, 2024
The writer’s curse
November 8, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
A look back to 2016: Campus reactions to Trump’s first presidential victory
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
The Writing Center: An invaluable resource for student writers
November 8, 2024
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
October 31, 2024
Bucknell’s 30 Under 30: Miles Meloni and Omuhle Ndhlov
Bucknell’s 30 Under 30: Miles Meloni and Omuhle Ndhlov
October 31, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 28, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Bucknell to host 19th annual Susquehanna River Symposium

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
November 8, 2024

Experts in the field of environmental policy and management, watershed hydrology and stream ecology and restoration, and environmental engineering will present on a wide range of topics when the Bucknell Center for Sustainability & the Environment (BCSE) hosts the 19th Annual River Symposium on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Elaine Langone Center (ELC).

“One of the focuses of this year’s event will be the legacy of coal mines in Pennsylvania, specifically new findings about how discharges from these abandoned mines ultimately impact the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay,” says Professor Benjamin Hayes, director of the Bucknell Center for Sustainability and the Environment’s Watershed Sciences & Engineering Program and symposium chair.

Stream restoration, terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, science and management priorities and social-ecological dynamics will be featured in oral and poster presentations from faculty, students and professionals. Members of the general public can interact with academics and professionals through presentations and breakout discussions.

All events take place in the ELC. If you plan to attend the symposium, registration is free, highly recommended and can be accessed via the symposium website. You can also participate remotely using Zoom links provided on that website during the day of the event.

Story continues below advertisement

The symposium begins on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Forum with opening remarks entitled “Healing Broken Landscapes,” by Betty Lyons (Gaeñ hia uh), a member of the Snipe Clan, Onondaga Nation of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy and president and executive director of American Indian Law Center and Alliance in New York City. She is a widely respected environmental educator on environmental sustainability and also represents indigenous peoples to the United Nations.

Dr. Charles A. Cravotta III, a retired research hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey and a leading professional geologist specializing in the treatment of abandoned coal mine discharge, will deliver the keynote address “Abandoned Mine Discharge, the Susquehanna River, and the Chesapeake Bay” from 7:30-8 p.m. in the Forum. Afterward, more than 100 students and faculty from over 10 colleges and universities throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed will present research posters in the Terrace Room from 8-10 p.m. Exhibitors from watershed groups, emergency management agencies and environmental organizations will also be part of the poster session.

Awards will be given for the best student poster and oral presentations on both Friday and Saturday.

The symposium continues on Saturday, Nov. 9, with an exciting line-up. From 9-9:30 a.m., Jill Whitcomb, acting deputy secretary for the Office of Water Programs at the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will co-present a plenary presentation entitled “The Next Generation of Watershed Restoration: Planning for 2025 and Beyond” alongside Anna Killius, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Commission.

From 9:30-10 a.m., Kathy Boomer, scientific program director for the Foundation for Food and Agricultural Research, will deliver a plenary address entitled “Exploring Two-Eyed Seeing to Support Green Sustainability.”

From 1-1:30 p.m., Brian Cooper, project manager with Trout Unlimited’s Pennsylvania Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program, will deliver a plenary address entitled “Two Birds, One Stone: AMD Treatment Restores Fisheries While Reducing Chesapeake Bay Sediment,” and from 1:30-2 p.m., Bobby Hughes, executive director of the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation, will deliver a plenary address entitled “Regional Efforts to Assess Community Impacts and Restoration Alternatives for Mitigating Abandoned Mine Discharges in Eastern Pennsylvania.”

Each set of plenary talks will be followed by breakout discussions where symposium participants interact with the plenary speakers. Saturday’s program will include additional oral presentations from 11 a.m. to noon and 3-4 p.m. in the ELC.

As previously mentioned, the annual River Symposium is free and open to the public. It is made possible through financial support from the BCSE and the Pennsylvania Water Resources Research Center at Pennsylvania State University. Registration helps keep accurate food counts to prevent food waste. You can register or find additional information on the symposium website.

(Visited 105 times, 2 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Lily Nobunaga / The Bucknellian (note, this graphic is from the 2020 election, so district colors may not be accurate for 2024)
United States election results finalized, students respond
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Recent email updates from Public Safety
Bucknell formalizes partnership with Matriculate to expand access for underserved students
Award-winning bluegrass ensemble "Sister Sadie" to perform at Weis Center
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Bucknell establishes shuttle, advertises polling places, to encourage students to get out and VOTE!