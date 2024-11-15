The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
BSG updates on free, on-campus contraceptive resources
November 15, 2024
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell's Fall Concert
November 15, 2024
Candidates announced for upcoming BSG election
November 15, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/15/2024)
November 15, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)
November 8, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
October 31, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 24, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer heading to Patriot League Championship
November 15, 2024
Julianna Hall / The Bucknellian
Men’s Swimming and Diving goes 2-1 at quad meet
November 15, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football extends winning streak to two after win over Fordham
November 15, 2024
Volleyball goes 12-2 in Patriot League play to set record
November 15, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 3, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Cleveland Cavaliers start NBA season 12-0
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Dodgers defeat the Yankees in five games to win World Series
November 8, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 24, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Convenience killed Black Friday
November 15, 2024
Image Courtesy of Andrew Z. Colvin
Our fight to save the planet
November 15, 2024
The final stretch: First semester burnout
November 15, 2024
Why buying college books feels like a comedy of errors
November 15, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Yayoi Kusama, “Infinity Mirror Room”, 2017, National Gallery Singapore Photo Courtesy of Flickr User Choo Yut Shing
Is intentionality overrated?
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“GUTS World Tour” movie offers the best seat in the house
November 15, 2024
It’s that time of year: Friendsgiving
November 15, 2024
“ThanksKilling”: Holiday cinema at its most fowl
November 15, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell seniors reflect on their journeys through the University’s Voice Performance
November 15, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Tuning in to WVBU’s 100 year anniversary
November 15, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
A look back to 2016: Campus reactions to Trump’s first presidential victory
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
The Writing Center: An invaluable resource for student writers
November 8, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 28, 2024
Candidates announced for upcoming BSG election

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
November 15, 2024

Starting Friday, Nov. 15, students will be able to vote for candidates in BSG’s next executive election. Additional information and links to vote will be available in an email from Amira Faden ’26, current Vice President of Operations, sent out on that date. The following are the bios for the four individuals running for BSG positions; candidates are presented for the positions of President, Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Administration.

President 

Michael Meskos ’27

My name is Michael Meskos, and I’m a sophomore Business Analytics and Spanish major from Syracuse, N.Y. BSG has been at the center of my Bucknell experience from the very beginning, as I served as a Senator for my first year and as class President this semester. I believe my involvement in BSG up to this point makes me a qualified candidate for Executive President, and I hope to fully embrace the role and the responsibility on campus that comes with it. My greatest strength is my ability to identify the needs of people and groups and execute the best plan of action to meet those needs. Governance is a very collaborative experience, and I plan on making myself a visible and available resource for the entire student body. I take pride in elevating voices on campus, and I want to collaborate with every student group in every corner of this campus to find out how BSG can improve the student experience. I understand the operations of BSG and have the utmost respect for the work of BSG. I hope to use my existing connections on campus, build new connections and advocate every single day for the betterment of student life at Bucknell.

Vice President of Operations

Mia Mezger ’27

Hi, my name is Mia, and I’m a sophomore majoring in Neuroscience here at Bucknell! Currently, I am serving as the chair for Bucknell Student Government’s Advocacy Committee. I’ve been involved with BSG since last year and don’t take this opportunity for granted. My role as chair has allowed me to develop strong leadership and communication skills, which have deepened my ability to advocate for students’ needs and ensure their voices are heard. If elected Vice President of Operations, I would be honored to continue working towards the progression of Bucknell and be a dedicated advocate for students of all backgrounds and experiences on campus.

Tess Korten ’27

Hello, Bucknell students and community! I’m Tess Korten, and I am a Spanish and art history major with a legal studies minor from Westchester, N.Y. I’m hoping to represent you all as your Executive Vice President of Operations.

As your Executive Vice President of Operations, I hope to utilize what I have learned during my experience as last year’s House Member for the Academic Affairs Committee and my current position: Senator on the Academic Committee and Community Committee on Student Life (CCSL). I believe that I would be successful in my position as your Executive Vice President of Operations because I am committed to bettering the quality of student life at Bucknell and implementing your voices into BSG policies and discussions. Additionally, I hold excellent leadership and organizational skills that will aid me in being a crucial asset on the Executive team. Thank you for your time! I hope that you will consider me for this position!

Vice President of Administration

Lexi Ross ’27

Hello, everyone! My name is Lexi Ross, and I am running for VP Administration. I am a sophomore international relations major with a legal studies minor from Richmond, Va. I have been a member of BSG since the fall of my first year, and I have been a Class of 2027 Senator since I joined! I was also chosen as the Community Committee Chair in the Spring of 2024, and I still hold that position today. With the Community Committee, I have planned several events for the Lewisburg community, including the Lewisburg Easter Egg Hunt and the Munchkins and Pumpkins event at the Children’s Museum. I would love to step into the role of VP Administration because I believe I am very qualified for the job due to my experience and passion for my work in BSG. I hope you vote for me!

