Candidates announced for upcoming BSG election

Starting Friday, Nov. 15, students will be able to vote for candidates in BSG’s next executive election. Additional information and links to vote will be available in an email from Amira Faden ’26, current Vice President of Operations, sent out on that date. The following are the bios for the four individuals running for BSG positions; candidates are presented for the positions of President, Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Administration.

President

Michael Meskos ’27

My name is Michael Meskos, and I’m a sophomore Business Analytics and Spanish major from Syracuse, N.Y. BSG has been at the center of my Bucknell experience from the very beginning, as I served as a Senator for my first year and as class President this semester. I believe my involvement in BSG up to this point makes me a qualified candidate for Executive President, and I hope to fully embrace the role and the responsibility on campus that comes with it. My greatest strength is my ability to identify the needs of people and groups and execute the best plan of action to meet those needs. Governance is a very collaborative experience, and I plan on making myself a visible and available resource for the entire student body. I take pride in elevating voices on campus, and I want to collaborate with every student group in every corner of this campus to find out how BSG can improve the student experience. I understand the operations of BSG and have the utmost respect for the work of BSG. I hope to use my existing connections on campus, build new connections and advocate every single day for the betterment of student life at Bucknell.

Vice President of Operations

Mia Mezger ’27

Hi, my name is Mia, and I’m a sophomore majoring in Neuroscience here at Bucknell! Currently, I am serving as the chair for Bucknell Student Government’s Advocacy Committee. I’ve been involved with BSG since last year and don’t take this opportunity for granted. My role as chair has allowed me to develop strong leadership and communication skills, which have deepened my ability to advocate for students’ needs and ensure their voices are heard. If elected Vice President of Operations, I would be honored to continue working towards the progression of Bucknell and be a dedicated advocate for students of all backgrounds and experiences on campus.

Tess Korten ’27

Hello, Bucknell students and community! I’m Tess Korten, and I am a Spanish and art history major with a legal studies minor from Westchester, N.Y. I’m hoping to represent you all as your Executive Vice President of Operations.

As your Executive Vice President of Operations, I hope to utilize what I have learned during my experience as last year’s House Member for the Academic Affairs Committee and my current position: Senator on the Academic Committee and Community Committee on Student Life (CCSL). I believe that I would be successful in my position as your Executive Vice President of Operations because I am committed to bettering the quality of student life at Bucknell and implementing your voices into BSG policies and discussions. Additionally, I hold excellent leadership and organizational skills that will aid me in being a crucial asset on the Executive team. Thank you for your time! I hope that you will consider me for this position!

Vice President of Administration

Lexi Ross ’27

Hello, everyone! My name is Lexi Ross, and I am running for VP Administration. I am a sophomore international relations major with a legal studies minor from Richmond, Va. I have been a member of BSG since the fall of my first year, and I have been a Class of 2027 Senator since I joined! I was also chosen as the Community Committee Chair in the Spring of 2024, and I still hold that position today. With the Community Committee, I have planned several events for the Lewisburg community, including the Lewisburg Easter Egg Hunt and the Munchkins and Pumpkins event at the Children’s Museum. I would love to step into the role of VP Administration because I believe I am very qualified for the job due to my experience and passion for my work in BSG. I hope you vote for me!

