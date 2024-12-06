The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Bucknellians prepare to get festive at CORE's annual "Festivus" event

Ava Kamlet, Contributing Writer
December 6, 2024

Many Bucknell students are looking forward to Friday, Dec. 6, when Bucknell’s CORE Club at the CAP Center will be hosting their “Festivus” event. This cozy winter party is an annual affair that features an array of themed foods and activities! 

Bucknellians will be able to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy what CORE puts together. They hope the event will be a way for students to have some fun before the looming finals week truly hits and celebrate the end of the fall semester. 

Lots of students love a good Stuff-a-Plush, so CORE has planned for a night full of plushies! They have multiple choices coming your way, from yetis to reindeer and more. Indecision will be the biggest challenge students face at this event! Dedicated Stuff-a-Plush students may want to arrive early, ready to take their preferred pick. Jayde Yagalla ’27 is torn between treats and crafts when she considers what she’s most looking forward to, but she eagerly shares that regardless of what takes the #1 spot, she is “most excited for the hot chocolate bar and Stuff-a-Plush.”

In addition to Stuff-a-Plush, the students can continue to exercise creativity by making their own snow globe or ornament. With fake snow, sparkles, mini Christmas trees, winter animals and more to make the perfect winter scene, students will be able to design the creations of their dreams to decorate dorms and domiciles for this holiday season.  

Story continues below advertisement

The holiday vibes will continue with warm holiday cookies, treats galore and a hot cocoa bar. Fill a cup with hot cocoa and top it off with any number of choices from an available array of favorite toppings—whipped cream, marshmallows, candy canes and more. While enjoying their desserts and hot cocoa, students can also sit back and enjoy the classic holiday comedy “Elf.” 

CORE’s traditional prize wheel will make another appearance, providing students with the opportunity to win winter prizes such as fuzzy socks, holiday face masks, candy canes and typical prizes like a Seventh Street Cafe drink voucher. 

Students will have the opportunity to take photos in a photo booth, but not just any photo booth… it will be holiday-themed, with a ski lift set up for photo opportunities. Bucknellians in attendance can take pictures as if they are hitting the slopes! 

CORE will be hosting this cozy night in the ELC Mall from 7-10 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Report finds food insecurity is a persistent campus issue