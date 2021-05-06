Senior who excelled in athletics: Maura Fiamoncini

When asked what legacy she hopes to leave on campus, javelin thrower Maura Fiamoncini ’21 said, “I hope that my teammates remember me for my dedication to the sport and drive to be successful.”

This dedication is how Fiamoncini has earned herself so many accolades. Not only is she the University record-holder with a throw of 184 feet 5 inches, but she is also 2x First Team All-Patriot League, a 2x All-American, a U20 Junior World Championships qualifier, and a 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the javelin. Starting with athletics from a young age, she did not always plan on competing in track and field: “I began throwing the javelin as a freshman in high school. I originally planned on playing softball that year, but the track and field coach convinced me to throw javelin a few days before the season started.”

Since then, Fiamoncini has had the opportunity to travel all over the country to compete. “My favorite moment was getting the opportunity to compete for Team USA in a World Championship meet. I enjoyed this so much because it was my first time traveling out of the country and I got the chance to learn from some of the best coaches in the country,” Fiamoncini said.

Although her abilities might seem like they come easy to her, Fiamoncini has faced a series of injuries through her career and is currently competing with a torn labrum in her shoulder. “My coaches, doctors, trainers, and family have all been very supportive at times where I was injured and kept me motivated while training,” Fiamoncini said.

Looking ahead, she shared that her next competition will be the NCAA East Preliminary on May 27 in Jacksonville, Fla. “If I place in the top 12 at this competition, I advance to the NCAA Championsip in Eugene, Ore. from June 9-12,” Fiamoncini said. She added “My goal is to place in the top eight at the Championship meet. My final competition will be the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. at the end of June. Going into my final weeks of competition, I plan on cutting back on throwing due to an injury. Overall, I’m excited to see what’s in store over these next few weeks.”

Off of the runway, Fiamoncini has proven herself as much more than just an athlete, making the Dean’s List on multiple occasions throughout her years on campus. After graduating, she plans on working as a data analyst in Lancaster, Pa. “I’m excited to begin my professional career and see how I can apply everything I’ve learned as a math major,” she said.

After reflecting on her past four years, Fiamoncini said, “Looking back, I wouldn’t change any of the decisions I made. I’ve accomplished nearly all of the goals I set for myself coming in as a freshman.” At the end of the interview, she stressed, “I can’t thank Coach Donner and Coach Frake enough for giving me so many opportunities to succeed and represent Bucknell at the national level.”

