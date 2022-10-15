Athlete of the Week: Hasan Mogultay ‘25

The Bucknell Men’s Water Polo team split their MAWPC games this weekend, as they had a hard fought matchup versus George Washington, and a dominant victory against Johns Hopkins.

The team won 18-4 in their blowout victory, which included a hat trick from star sophomore Hasan Mogultay ‘25. Mogultay’s performance is particularly impressive as he missed a chunk of time due to illness and is still recovering and getting back into shape. Despite this, the sophomore was still able to put on a show in league play, totaling five goals on the weekend.

“I’m still getting back in shape, but I definitely feel like things are starting to come together after a rough start to the year for myself,” Mogultay said. “I just want to get back into a position where I can help my team win.”

It looks like the star center defender has already put himself in position to help his team out, as he led his team this weekend in goals.

Mogultay knows all about team success, as he has also helped the Turkish National Water Polo Team to multiple top finishes across Europe and even captained the squad during the Balcan games.

Mogultay said knows what it takes to win and believes that the Orange and Blue have exactly what it takes to win moving forward.

“We are returning a good amount of guys from injuries and sickness this upcoming weekend so we are really looking forward to that,” Mogultay said. “As a team, we have to listen to our coaches and execute the game plan. The coaches give us all the answers to the test, we just have to listen. If we do that, I know we can be successful, especially when it matters in November.”

This Bucknell Men’s Water Polo team is no stranger to success in November, as they have won the MAWPC championship as recently as 2019.

This team has shown they know what it takes to win, and with returning key players this upcoming weekend, they look to build momentum going into the playoffs.

The next step in the championship journey for the Bison is a pair of games against Mount St. Mary’s and Navy on Friday and Saturday respectively. The Navy matchup will take place at home at 12 p.m. in Kinney Natatorium.

