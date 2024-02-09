The Stanley Cup craze

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
February 9, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
February 9, 2024
“Why is the Conversation so hard?” forum discusses Israel-Palestine conflict
February 9, 2024
Bucknell announces Wendy Sternberg as next Provost
February 9, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Tracks and Field has notable weekend
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball goes 1-1 Over Week
February 9, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Swimming and diving teams put up strong fight at Navy Invite
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bison of the Week: Emma Theodorsson ’26
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
February 9, 2024
Rethinking Democratic reliability: A reality check
February 9, 2024
The Stanley Cup craze
February 9, 2024
Gay girls are Mean Girls, too
February 9, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?
February 9, 2024
Dissecting the thrills of Stephen King’s “It”
February 9, 2024
Reflections on storytelling: How F1’s drive to survive ignited the Netflix-cation of professional sports
February 9, 2024
“Trainspotting” Movie Review
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A look into unique classes from the College of Arts & Sciences
February 2, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Meet the students of the Undergraduate Executive Internship Program
February 2, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
February 9, 2024

February 9, 2024

February 9, 2024

The Stanley Cup craze

Malika Ali, Opinions Editor
February 9, 2024

Throughout my time at Bucknell, I’ve witnessed countless trends that have spread through our student body like wildfire, infecting nearly everyone in their path. There’s a current trend that’s practically impossible to ignore. They come in all colors of the rainbow—pink, white, black, blue, green, orange—and they seem to be everywhere you look. I mean really, you see them everywhere. You guessed it: Stanley Cups.

But as I think through the sea of oversized cups on campus, I can’t help but wonder: what’s the big deal? Sure, they’re flashy and eye-catching, but let’s talk about practicality for a moment. Unlike a regular water bottle that you can easily stash in your bag, these Stanley Cups demand constant attention. You have to quite literally hold on to them as you make your way from class to class while making sure it’s not tilting sideways. 

Plus, there’s the ever-present risk of spills—thanks to their open tops and exposed straws, one wrong move could spell disaster. And don’t get me started on the size of these things. Seriously, do we really need to be carrying around cups the size of small buckets just to stay hydrated?

“They’re overpriced, overrated, overhyped and oversized,” said Omid Mohammadi ’25.

I mean, sure, hydration is important, but we have water fountains all over campus for a reason. It’s not like we’re walking through the desert here. Bucknell is located in the middle of Pennsylvania, not the Sahara Desert.

I understood when Hydroflasks became super popular a few years ago, as many started to use eco-friendly water bottles to reduce waste. But these cups are taking it too far, and I don’t understand why people don’t realize that. 

But despite all these practical concerns, the Stanley Cup craze shows no signs of slowing down. Everywhere I look, it’s Stanley Cup this, Stanley Cup that. It’s like we’ve all collectively forgotten that simpler is often better. So why do we continue to cling to these oversized status symbols? Is it because we want to fit in with the crowd, or because we genuinely believe that bigger is better? 

I’ve asked myself these questions time and time again, but I’ve yet to come up with a satisfying answer. All I know is that there’s something inherently ridiculous about carrying around a giant cup everywhere you go. Call me crazy, but I’ll stick to my trusty random water bottle, thank you very much. In the end, maybe the Stanley Cup craze is just another passing trend, destined to be replaced by the next big thing. If you read into it, it could just be a symptom of a larger obsession with excess and extravagance.  

I genuinely want to better understand the hype though, and maybe I’ll end up changing my mind. Either way, I can’t help but feel like we’ve lost sight of what’s truly important: staying hydrated in a way that’s practical, sustainable and—dare I say it—just a little bit sensible.

