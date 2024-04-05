Letter from the editor

Dear Bucknell Community,

For students, the home stretch of the semester often feels like a sprint, focusing on getting through the day to day, accomplishing whatever tasks we have assigned and eagerly awaiting submitting that last final and being able to breathe again. In these last weeks, it is easy to be completely consumed by the obligations and concerns that fill our everyday lives. This weekend, however, was a brutal wake-up call that we are not just students, staff or faculty–we are friends, family members, community members and human beings.

As our community copes with loss, fear, trauma and more, what matters more than our “regular” roles at this time is how we come together and act individually to help one another throughout this experience. Though I hadn’t known Christian Samay, it was clear from the vigil that he was someone who declared his love for others loudly and often and we should all aspire to do the same. And in this moment, it is important that we not only tell one another how grateful we are, but that we show that gratitude through support and care for one another. As our BSG President Thandeka Bango put it so well in his email to students this week, “remember that as Bucknellians there is strength in unity and love, especially in light of these traumatic events. Given the fragility of life, it is more important than ever to spread love no matter what.” Though we are forever changed by the events of this weekend, loss does not have to define us; it becomes a part of us and we can continue to heal and grow, especially through love.

As we thank Public Safety and First Responders for all of their work on Friday evening, I also want to thank all of the mental and emotional “first responders” that have been supporting students and other community members through the last few days. To counselors and chaplains who were immediately on call after both events, staff who opened their offices and hosted events for us to be in community, professors who expressed care and offered flexibility to students as they process and all of the students on campus checking in on friends and peers: thank you. Experiencing and processing the events of this weekend were, are and will continue to be a heavy emotional burden to take on, but it’s been my experience that it becomes easier, if not lighter, when we all carry parts of that burden for one another and can use these difficult times to come together.

Now and into the future, treat others with love and care. Ask for support when you need it. And continue to remember that you are a person before you are anything else, and you are allowed to do whatever it is that you need to take on this and any other difficult experience you encounter. The Bucknell community is here to support you.

With love,

Dora Kreitzer

