Letter from the editor

The Bucknellian
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
April 5, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Students share experiences of Friday’s active shooter alert
April 5, 2024
Campus experiences active shooting hoax
April 5, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Jane Fonda delves into past and future activism for Bucknell Forum
March 29, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Softball sweeps Lafayette
March 29, 2024
Men’s Tennis has overwhelming win over Duquesne
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Wrestling concludes season at NCAA Championships
March 29, 2024
Track & Field heads down south
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Sentiments from Kurt Nelson, Director of Religious and Spiritual Life
April 5, 2024
55 minutes of turmoil
April 5, 2024
Letter from the editor
April 5, 2024
On school safety threats
April 5, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
How are you doing: When you don’t know what to feel
April 5, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Julie Louisa Hagenbuch
EXTINCTION: Using art and technology to preserve history
March 29, 2024
Queen bees and “Mean Girls” movies
March 29, 2024
Reflections on a trip to Flushing, NY: how food helped me embrace my heritage
March 29, 2024
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
April 5, 2024
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
March 29, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managaging Editor / The Bucknellian Jake Shane Photo: Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
(OCTO)PUSS PSA: Jake Shane comes to Bucknell!
March 29, 2024
Guardians of the canopy: The remarkable individuals planting tomorrow’s rainforests
March 7, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
Letter from the editor

Dora Kreitzer, Editor in Chief
April 5, 2024

Dear Bucknell Community,

For students, the home stretch of the semester often feels like a sprint, focusing on getting through the day to day, accomplishing whatever tasks we have assigned and eagerly awaiting submitting that last final and being able to breathe again. In these last weeks, it is easy to be completely consumed by the obligations and concerns that fill our everyday lives. This weekend, however, was a brutal wake-up call that we are not just students, staff or faculty–we are friends, family members, community members and human beings. 

As our community copes with loss, fear, trauma and more, what matters more than our “regular” roles at this time is how we come together and act individually to help one another throughout this experience. Though I hadn’t known Christian Samay, it was clear from the vigil that he was someone who declared his love for others loudly and often and we should all aspire to do the same. And in this moment, it is important that we not only tell one another how grateful we are, but that we show that gratitude through support and care for one another. As our BSG President Thandeka Bango put it so well in his email to students this week, “remember that as Bucknellians there is strength in unity and love, especially in light of these traumatic events. Given the fragility of life, it is more important than ever to spread love no matter what.” Though we are forever changed by the events of this weekend, loss does not have to define us; it becomes a part of us and we can continue to heal and grow, especially through love. 

As we thank Public Safety and First Responders for all of their work on Friday evening, I also want to thank all of the mental and emotional “first responders” that have been supporting students and other community members through the last few days. To counselors and chaplains who were immediately on call after both events, staff who opened their offices and hosted events for us to be in community, professors who expressed care and offered flexibility to students as they process and all of the students on campus checking in on friends and peers: thank you. Experiencing and processing the events of this weekend were, are and will continue to be a heavy emotional burden to take on, but it’s been my experience that it becomes easier, if not lighter, when we all carry parts of that burden for one another and can use these difficult times to come together. 

Now and into the future, treat others with love and care. Ask for support when you need it. And continue to remember that you are a person before you are anything else, and you are allowed to do whatever it is that you need to take on this and any other difficult experience you encounter. The Bucknell community is here to support you. 

With love,

Dora Kreitzer

