Breaking the bubble

Domestic:

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made last-minute rule changes for how U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will run. McConnell proposed rules would make it possible for the trial to conclude by the middle of next week. The only opposition to this, presented by a large majority of the Republican party, states that witnesses who had not testified at the initial proceedings would be in the unjustly present at the trial. It is hard to determine public opinion, as it could change depending on specific witnesses.

Two prisoners at Mississippi State Penitentiary, Timothy Hudspeth and James Talley, were killed during a fight with other inmates on Monday, Jan. 20. The Mississippi Department of Corrections stated that the killings appear to be an isolated incident. These recent deaths bring the death toll in Mississippi prisons to nine in a single month.

International:

The entire city of Wuhan, China will be quarantined due to a coronavirus outbreak that originated in the city. The virus has killed 17 people and infected more than 500 people. Most cases of the coronavirus are in China, but cases have also been confirmed in Thailand, South Korea, Japan and the United States.

On Wednesday, over 50 world leaders arrived in Israel for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, entitled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism.” The Forum will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp as well, as speak out against the rise of anti-Semitism around the world. Israeli officials state that the event will be the largest international political event in the country’s history.

