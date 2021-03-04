Campus+COVID-19+cases+steadily+decrease

As the University surpasses the one-month mark of students returning to campus, the drastic spike in COVID-19 cases that has disrupted a smooth transition into the semester finally seems to be on the downturn. With the dashboard showing 25 new positive results from Feb. 21 – Feb. 27 as compared to the previous week’s 131, students are hopeful that campus will soon return to a bit of normalcy beginning with the return to in-person classes and activities.

University President John Bravman shares these sentiments, as he states in his most recent email that the decline in cases, “is encouraging news and demonstrates the impact of our collective efforts to keep our community safe.”

The student body, as well as faculty and staff, have shown that their compliance with the shifting restrictions has proven to be effective. With the spread of COVID-19 slowing down, Bravman and the administration have made it clear that it is just as important as ever that the students continue to adhere to the guidelines that are in place in order to keep everyone as safe as possible. This includes both students on campus as well as those in the hotel or other quarantine housing.

One aspect of the COVID-19 spike that has proven to be challenging is the quarantine period in the hotel for students who have tested positive or have been identified as a close contact. The University has made it clear that there is a zero-tolerance policy for students who do not follow the restrictions that are in place.

In the most recent email sent out from Bravman, he reiterates that, “students in isolation or quarantine housing are not permitted to have any guests in their rooms. This includes other students in isolation or quarantine housing.” The consequence for failure to comply with these regulations is the student in question being sent home to complete the semester remotely. The administration has proven that they will not hesitate to implement these consequences to those who do not adhere to the regulations.

It is no question that the 10-14 day quarantine period in the hotel is not an easy feat, and can surely get lonely. “My favorite time of the day [in isolation] was waving to friendly faces through my window while they were taking their daily outdoor time,” Colette Hughes ’23 said. It is clear that the quarantining students are doing their best to remain sane during their time in the hotel while also adhering to the regulations. By continuing to do so and remaining safe in every way possible while in the hotel or quarantine housing, the University campus will certainly continue to display the positive effects of this perseverance.

