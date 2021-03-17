Breaking+the+Bubble

Domestic:

The drug company Moderna has begun a study of COVID-19 vaccines on children under the age of 12 and as young as six months old. The study is expected to use 6,750 healthy American and Canadian children. In a separate study, Moderna is testing kids ages 12-17. People are hopeful that the results from that study will be ready by summer.

U.S. President Joe Biden said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if the allegations of sexual harassment against him are confirmed by the state attorney general’s investigation. With allegations of sexual harassment by multiple women, including former staff members, Cuomo rejects the calls of resignation. Cuomo now faces allegations of sexual harassment, a toxic work place and manipulation of the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in New York nursing homes.

International:

Rage in Britain persists after the killing of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman who disappeared when walking home in London on March 3 and was found dead a week later. The “Reclaim These Streets” movement persists as people question the police for telling women to sacrifice their liberties to stay safe as opposed to forcing men to end violence. Public fury falls both on men and police, with recent photographs of police officers manhandling women at a recent vigil.

COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in Europe have been slow for a number of reasons, and vaccine skepticism persists. Not only did the EU wait for all 27 of its countries to agree on how to approach negotiations with vaccine makers, they also put a big emphasis on paying a low price for vaccines. As other countries roll out vaccines with decreasing numbers of cases, European governments continue to put populations in lockdown.

(Visited 19 times, 1 visits today)