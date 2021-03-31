First Year Friday: A freshman favorite

On March 26, the Campus Activities and Programs (CAP) Center hosted their “First Year Friday: Chipotle & Campfires” event. This event took place at 6 p.m. outside of Uptown, offering s’mores and Chipotle burritos to the first 25 people who attended. The CAP Center hosts these first year student-exclusive events on the last Friday of each month, typically offering free food to participants, as a way for new Bucknellians to meet while getting to know one another in a safe environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started hosting First Year Fridays at Uptown as an opportunity for first year students to connect with one another during this very different academic year. Our attendance has been great,” Assistant Director of Campus Activities and Programs Molly Burkholder said.

Along with the First Year Fridays, the CAP Center has been hosting events weekly throughout the semester in order to give the student body as many opportunities as possible to get out and interact with others while still following COVID-19 guidelines and safety precautions.

