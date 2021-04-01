University+announces+plan+for+in+person+2021+Commencement

Plans for the University’s 171st commencement were announced by University President John Bravman on Wednesday, March 24. “I am pleased to announce that Bucknell will host an in-person Commencement, with several accommodations to help promote health and safety as the pandemic continues,” Bravman said in his email to parents and students. The ceremony will be split into three ceremonies held throughout the day on Sunday, May 23 in Christy-Mathewson Memorial stadium. The stadium offers more space for physical distancing than the traditional setting on Malesardi Quadrangle since each student is allowed to register two guests to attend their ceremony who will sit together.

Seniors are excited by the current commencement plans. “I am looking forward to celebrating my graduation with my friends and family. When the pandemic started I was not sure if we would get this opportunity, so I am very excited that the University is able to make it happen,” Gabby Lugli ’21 said. Each senior must register their guests by the April 15 deadline before the University can allow students to request additional tickets, if available and in accordance with state and CDC guidelines. Ceremonies will be held throughout the day at 8:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. “I was really excited to find out graduation is in person this year even though there are some covid restrictions in place. It’s a little upsetting that my siblings won’t be able to attend, but having my parents there is better than nothing. I am just happy to be able to celebrate with my family and friends on campus” commented Isobel Lloyd ’21.

Commencement speaker Audra Wilson ’94, president and chief executive officer of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, address will be included in each ceremony, along with the student commencement speaker and national anthem soloist.

Bravman made sure to include that while this is the current plan, and what the University hopes will happen, it “is contingent on several factors, including both local and state guidelines and the continued mitigation of the spread of COVID-19 within the Bucknell community.”

