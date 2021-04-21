Breaking+the+bubble

Domestic:

On Wednesday, April 20 former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of George Floyd last May after kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes. Chauvin has been moved to solitary confinement with a sentence to be announced in eight weeks. United States Attorney General Merrick Garland announced an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department a day after the conviction of Chauvin.

Federal regulators issued highly critical findings of their inspection of a Baltimore plant that was forced to throw out 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The inspection was triggered because of reports that Emergent workers had contaminated a batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines with a different vaccine, AstraZeneca, that is also manufactured at the plant.

International:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky warns Ukrainians of possible war with Russia in an address to citizens. Zelensky directed comments to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and called for international support.

Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has signed into law an extension of his mandate to extend his presidential time by two years despite his time in office being over. Critics fear this could plunge the country into possibly violent turmoil.

