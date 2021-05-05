Caitlyn Jenner: Olympian, reality star and potential California Governer?

Caitlyn Jenner, a 71-year-old former Olympian and reality television star, recently announced that she will be running for governor of California. Jenner, a Republican and transgender activist, plans on challenging Governor Gavin Newsom of California in the 2021 recall election. As Newsom has received significant backlash for his controversial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, California is in need of a governor with different perspectives. California’s extreme liberal tilt and Democratic-controlled government has pushed many residents out to the extreme with COVID-19 restrictions, continuous lockdowns and a lack of Republican candidates. For many years, Republicans have struggled maintaining relevance in the democratic state, and it is about time that someone steps up to make a change.

Jenner, an “economically conservative, socially progressive” transgender woman shared that her political stance has changed throughout the years and believes that she is capable of transforming the state of California for the better. “California is facing big hurdles. Now, we need leaders who are unafraid to leap to new heights, who are unafraid to challenge and to change the status quo,” Jenner shared with ABC News. Jenner explained that she is running for governor to combat big government as she believes that it has “taken our money, our jobs and our freedom.”

Originally from Mount Kisco, New York, Jenner shared, “I came [to California] with a dream 48 years ago, to be the greatest athlete in the world.” Jenner likened her run for governor to her career as an Olympic track star “Now I enter a different kind of race, arguably my most important one yet: to save California.”

Jenner believes that it is her time to make a difference as an honest leader with a clear vision. As a proven winner and hard worker, Jenner is California residents’ best chance in saving the state from the over-restrictive lockdowns that have failed businesses and have kept children out of school. Ultimately, California’s one-party rule needs to come to an end, and Jenner can make that change as a successful, conservative, transgender woman.

Jenner, a parent to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, shared, “I want to carry the torch for the parents who had to balance work and their child’s education, for business owners who were forced to shut down, for pastors who were not able to be with their congregation, for the family who lost their home in a fire, for an entire generation of students who lost a year of education.” If elected, Jenner will have the opportunity to get the state of California back on track and allow the Golden State to prosper again.

