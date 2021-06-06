Letter to the Editor: TKE alumni call on University community to embrace diversity, inclusion, and equity in wake of assault on Fran’s House
June 6, 2021
Submitted to The Bucknellian staff on May 21, 2021
With great sadness we learned over the weekend that apparent former TKE fraternity members attempted to break into Fran’s House, leaving Fran’s House residents, the LGBTQ+ community, and ourselves rattled to our core. The acts that occurred on Friday are completely contrary to the founding principles of the Beta Mu chapter. We are writing to let the University community know that we stand in solidarity with Fran’s House, University students, faculty, and staff who have lent their support, kindness, and love to those affected.
This is a wake up call for action. President Bravman’s statement to acknowledge and condemn this horrific incident, to work with Fran’s House members, and to thoroughly investigate what happened is a positive first step. Indeed, the students responsible must be held accountable.
However, this cannot be the final step. Fran’s House released a statement calling on the University to establish Tower House as the permanent residence of the LGBTQ+ community on campus. We support them. They also call on the community to work against the culture of ‘toxic masculinity’ on campus. We support them, and we support the structural and cultural changes needed to make this happen.
We also know that Public Safety failed in their core duty of making Fran’s House residents safe; we therefore support a thorough investigation. While President Bravman and faculty pledged ‘corrective and disciplinary measures,’ we encourage President Bravman to go further. Public Safety must rethink how it engages with students, its fundamental role on campus, and how they too can live up to the Student Code of Conduct, which requires each Bucknellian to ‘reflect maturity, social responsibility and respect toward others.’
Fran’s House closed their statement by saying that they look forward to continuing this conversation and by building a more equitable campus for all. With a clear and unequivocal voice, know that we will always support you.
Sincerely,
Stephen Halldorson 2004
Jacob Palley 2004
Paulo Palugod 2004
Nick Scott 2004
John Bednarz 2005
Tom Bitting 2005
James Cassidy 2005
Adam Clark 2005
Rich Karcher 2005
John Larson 2005
Bryan Leibowitz 2005
Steve Mell 2005
Phillips Mike 2005
Kevin Powers 2005
Jeffrey Puro 2005
John Siwicki 2005
Matthew Wood 2005
Jonathan Bloom 2006
Jonathan Eng 2006
Thomas Fasano 2006
Lance Finnefrock 2006
Michael Frasca 2006
Marc Lewis 2006
Hansen Lukman 2006
Pete Massaro 2006
Jared Miller 2006
Griffin Reynolds 2006
Jason Tam 2006
Donald Whaley 2006
Mike Casenta 2007
Jimmy Crawford 2007
Ian Hartshorn 2007
Adam Kähler 2007
Greg Mokodean 2007
Patrick Shoemaker 2007
Alex Vienckowski 2007
Thomas J. Walk 2007
Michael Harkness 2008
Ed Bauer 2009
