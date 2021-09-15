Breaking+the+Bubble

Domestic

Documents released on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) show skepticism from experts on the need for a booster vaccination against COVID-19. Debate continues amongst the scientific community on who would potentially need a booster vaccine or whether they should be given at all. In the FDA documents, they admit that there may simply not be an answer right now.

The first all-civilian crew of four people will travel to space aboard SpaceX’s mission, set to launch on Wednesday. Billionaire Jared Isaacman is one notable person aboard the ship.

International

Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, was banned from leaving the country amid an investigation on his possible involvement in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. Prosecutors are also seeking Henry’s linkages with key suspect, Joseph Felix Badio. Moïse was killed at home on July 7, and records show Henry and Badio had multiple phone calls hours after his assassination.

Australia’s Curtin University is demanding a controversial article on artificial intelligence, authored by an ex-faculty member, be pulled from publication. The study, which received financial support from the Chinese government, establishes a facial recognition methodology which (per the BBC) would be used “to identify members of the Uyghur minority group.” Uyghurs are a sizable, predominantly Muslim ethnic minority situated in Western China; since the late 2010s, Chinese authorities have been accused of interning millions of Uyghurs in “re-education camps” throughout the western region of Xinjiang.

