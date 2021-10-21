Breaking+the+Bubble

Domestic

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of booster vaccination for most adults that have waited through a recommended period, according to The Wall Street Journal. The FDA also approved letting adults who received one type of vaccination – Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson – to receive another type for their second dose. According to the report, some studies suggest that people who “mix and match” the different vaccines can have a stronger immunity.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas predicts that Elon Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire via his financial earnings from his company SpaceX, according to a report from The Hill. Musk reclaimed his title of world’s richest person from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos just last month.

International

According to The Guardian, Russia hosted talks over the current situation in Afghanistan, calling for international aid to recoup the severely damaged economy. Diplomats were quick to clarify that they will not recognize the Taliban regime with aid plans until it improves human rights in the state. The Guardian reports that although Russia has considered the Taliban a terrorist organization for roughly two decades, it has nonetheless maintained an embassy in Kabul and keeps contact with the new rulers.

The Guardian reported that Latvia initiated a country-wide lockdown amid a new wave of COVID in Europe. As the first country in Europe to take this type of action against the new surplus of “Delta” cases, Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš blamed the country’s low vaccination rate, according to The Guardian.

