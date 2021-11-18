Pete Davidson will be the next big visitor to campus

There was a lot of excitement around campus this past Friday, Nov. 12, when the CAP Center announced Pete Davidson will be making a visit to the University in January 2022.

Davidson will be attending a moderated Q & A on Sunday, Jan. 23, organized by the Student Lectureship Committee. The announcement closely followed a visit from comedian Sal Vulcano in early November.

According to Natalia Mancero ’24, an active member of the SLC who had a large role in organizing this event, students can submit questions for Davidson in advance through a google form sent out via email by Brent Papson, director of Bucknell’s CAP Center, on November 11, 2021. Additionally, students can recommend a faculty or staff member to moderate the Q & A.

Davidson is most well known for his role on Saturday Night Live, as well as from roles in movies such as “The King of Staten Island” and “Big Time Adolescence.” Davidson also has a stand up career. In the fall of 2014, Davidson became one of the youngest members to be a cast member of SNL at age 20. Seven seasons later, Davidson is still a cast member.

“Pete got an overwhelming amount of votes from the student body when we asked who they wanted to come see,” Mancero said. “We also wanted someone that was well known and would bring a large crowd of lectureship.”

Following Sal Vulcano’s comedy show on Friday, Nov. 5, the announcement of the next celebrity visit was highly anticipated by students.

Rachel Bodner ’23 attended Vulcano’s show and plans to attend Davidson’s show next semester.

“Between managing a pandemic and switching back to in person classes, students are extremely stressed and having a hard time balancing the workload,” Bodner said. “Events like Sal and Pete give us something to look forward to and motivate us to keep trying”

Bob Feeney ’24 didn’t attend the Vulcano show, but is looking forward to Pete Davidson.

“I’m excited to see such a big name personality come to campus. It’s great that the CAP center has been putting on so many events for students on the weekends,” Feeney said.

The Student Lectureship Committee works hard to bring speakers to campus that students feel connected to. It’s clear that a large majority of the student body is looking forward to seeing his discussion.

