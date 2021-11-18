Breaking+the+Bubble

Domestic

The United States recorded more than 100,000 overdose deaths from Fentanyl over a period of 12 months, according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal. This is the highest recorded number of drug-overdose deaths ever in a single year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted. This shows a nearly 29 percent rise of Fentanyl-related deaths from the year prior.

According to the Hill, House Democrats are looking to call a vote on President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion climate and social benefits spending plan this Friday. Leaders are hopeful that they can approve the bill before the weeklong Thanksgiving recess, with many thinking it could come as early as Thursday.

The Guardian reported that the United States is planning to boost vaccine manufacture rates, aiming to produce at least a billion within the next year. It is reported that the United States plans to send these extra vaccines to poorer countries across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), populations across the continent of Africa that have been vaccinated total at six percent.

International

Mexico has decided to send at least 1,500 national guard troops to Cancun, addressing rising violence in the southeastern region of the country. They will be stationed in the state of Quintana Roo and operate close to the city of Cancun, according to the Hill. President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador’s announcement comes after a gang shooting on a public beach that sent tourists running on Nov. 5.

According to Al Jazeera, a drought in the northern region of Kenya is pushing the boundaries of the country’s livestock. Since September, many areas have experienced only 30 percent of regular rainfall for this season. This is the worst short-rain season in decades, Famine Early Warning Systems Network said.

