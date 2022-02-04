Breaking the Bubble

DOMESTIC

President Joe Biden made a statement promising to nominate a black woman on the Supreme Court in order to replace Stephen G. Breyer. The Washington Post recently stated that Ketanji Brown Jackson might be the leading contender. Some say she would be a great candidate because of her experience as a criminal defense attorney. Jackson would be the first Black woman on the court, if nominated.

According to the New York Times, Pfizer is planning on authorizing the COVID-19 vaccine to children under five years old. Unfortunately, the rate of hospitalization has increased in children under five years old who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. Therefore, this two-dose regimen that Pfizer is planning on distributing should help the problem.

INTERNATIONAL

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, began on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and will be the year of the tiger. According to USA Today, Chinese New Year is celebrated in many Asian countries by approximately 1.5 billion people. The Lunar New Year allows people for a new start to the year and the tiger helps people remain brave, courageous and strong.

Early Wednesday morning, a decades-old tradition meant a longer winter for weary Pennsylvanians. Punxsutawney Phil, a near-mythical groundhog tasked with predicting the weather for the late months of winter, caught sight of his shadow at 7:15 a.m. This means, according to local lore and tradition, cold weather will drag on for another six weeks.

