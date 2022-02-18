5 things to do on campus this weekend

As the winter drags on, it may feel very difficult to do anything other than stay inside and get cozy with a book or TV show when students have free time.

The University has some fun events on campus to attend and it’s always nice to take advantage of the opportunities and resources available to the students. So, if any University students want to spice up their weekend plans but are lacking inspiration, look no further.

Here are five interesting events you can participate in this weekend:

Attend one of the Black Arts Festival Events happening this weekend! There’s a Fashion Show in Larison Hall Friday at 8 p.m., and Stomp Out Classic at the Weis Center Saturday at 8 p.m. Go to the 7th Street Studio and Makerspace and make some art. On Saturday and Sunday the Makerspace is open from 5 p.m.–12 a.m. They will be hosting a LACOS sweatshirt event on Saturday from 12–4 p.m. Other than that, they will not be hosting any other studio events to encourage students to attend the Black Arts Festival. Venture down to the Campus Theater on Market Street to see a movie. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” will be playing on Saturday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The calendar marks the event as a bring your own beer night. On Sunday, in honor of Black History Month, “The Color Purple” will play at 1 p.m. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” will also be played again at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Cheer on the Bison sports teams! Men’s and women’s track and field has a meet beginning at 5 p.m. Friday evening in Gerard Fieldhouse. Men’s lacrosse and men’s basketball are competing at home this weekend. Lacrosse faces off against St. Johns at 12:30 p.m. Basketball plays Lafayette at 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information go to the Bucknell Athletics website. Layer up and get some outdoors time! Early weather predictions show that this weekend will be warmer than the past few weeks have given the campus community. Take a quick walk down to the river or explore one of the parks that are within walking distance.

