5 things to put on your to-do list

Artist Talk: Culture, Art & Science

Sierra Pete, a member of the Navajo Nation, artist and University Masters Biology student, will have a discussion about her art pieces, and other themes, on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Her pieces — including original ceramic pieces and hand crafted pow-wow dance shawls — will be kept there from March 7–March 11.

Sorority and Fraternity Recruitment Interest Form is Live

Olivia Libby, Director of Fraternity & Sorority Affairs, has released the interest forms for joining Greek life in the Fall of 2022 semester through the Message Center Digest on March 1. Signing up will include the students in informational emails and other updates as they come from the office. There are separate forms for both fraternities and sororities.

Emerging Scholars Information Session

At noon on March 8, an informational meeting for the Emerging Scholars program will be held over Zoom. The program provides a stipend of $425/week for up to 10 weeks, in addition to on-campus housing, for eligible students taking part in full-time research, scholarship or creativity under the mentorship of faculty or staff. For more information, check the program’s website.

Applications are now open to be a Commencement Ambassador

The Events Management Office (EMO) is seeking applicants to participate in “preparing and executing various events throughout Commencement weekend,” according to a post on the Message Center Digest by Aleece Butler, Assistant Director of Events Management. Applicants must be on campus from May 19–May 23. The posting does not specify the time commitment, or if the position is paid. Those interested can fill out the application form. from the Message Center on March 2.

Registration for Spring Break Housing is available

According to an email from Housing Services, all campus residences will be closing on March 11 at 5 p.m. and will not reopen until March 20 at noon. Any student that needs to be able to enter their housing throughout break must complete the “Spring Break Registration” form in myHOME. The form will close on March 10 at 4:30 p.m.

