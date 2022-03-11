Men’s Lacrosse Stays Undefeated with a Win over Binghamton

Men’s lacrosse came out on top of a shootout on Saturday, trumping Binghamton 17-11. The victory was the Bison’s fifth straight to start the season, marking just the fourth 5-0 start in team history. Connor Davis ’25 continued his wrath on Bison opponents, posting his third six goal game.

It took the Bison only 13 seconds to get on the board. Danny Striano ’23 found Alston Tarry ’22 for the first strike of the game. That duo would go on to have big afternoons, as Tarry logged a goal and four assists, while Striano recorded two assists, three caused turnovers and a career-high-tying eight ground balls.

Binghamton scored twice after that, logging their first and only lead of the game. This would not last long, as Davis found the back of the net twice, only 35 seconds apart to give the Bison a 3-2 lead after one period.

The Bison scored the first four of the second quarter, all coming in a span of less than three minutes, to stretch the margin all the way to five at 7-2. Nick Crovatto ’22 had another strong outing at the faceoff X, going 17-26 with eight ground balls on the day.

The Bison led at the half, but Binghamton came out hot in the third quarter, scoring the first two goals of the period to pull the lead to only two. Cam Doolan ’25 scored a huge momentum goal for the bison, as he darted straight to the goal from the right flank and scored with a low shot to halt Binghamton’s run. Dutch Furlong ’24, who recorded five goals and two assists on the day, finished a shot off a Doolan assist to put the game away.

The Bison then went on an 8-1 to seal the deal. All three goalies saw action for the Orange and Blue. Matt Barkauskas ’22 scored twice in the game, and midfielder Brenden Lundy ’22 handed out three assists.



“Having immense out of conference success prior to Patriot League play has positioned our team to compete and win against conference opponents. It’s been a lot of fun playing with selfless and supportive teammates who have truly brought into our system and their respective roles, which has been the catalyst in each of our five wins,” Barkauskas said.

The Bison begin Patriot League play next Saturday March 12 at Boston University and will also face a strong Big Ten opponent with Penn State the following Tuesday on March 15.

“In regards to our game against BU this Saturday, it will certainly be an emotionally charged, physical battle against an incredibly talented program. Our coaches, and most importantly the entirety of the team, are confident in our ability to play within ourselves and continue our success against our first Patriot League opponent, one who we share significant history with,” Barkauskas said.

(Visited 7 times, 2 visits today)