Bison Baseball Falls 1-2 to the Duke Blue Devils

Bison baseball traveled to Durham, N.C. for a three game series on Friday, March 4. After three tough fights, the Orange and Blue finished 1-2 on the weekend.

The first of the three games ended 17-1 in favor of the Blue Devils. The Bison kept things close in the first couple innings. Chris Cannizzaro ’22 hit an RBI to make the score 2-1 in the third in favor of Duke. The Blue Devils, however, took over the game in the fourth making the score 5-1. They continued to score at least one run every inning.

In Friday’s game the Bison had a total of five hits from Cannizzaro, Anthony Sherwin ’24, Grant Voytovich ’24, Tyler Dunn ’25 and Matt Alexander ’25.

In the second game, the Bison came out on top with a 8-6. This game marks the first time in history the Orange and Blue have defeated Duke. Will Greer ’23 was the starter pitcher for the Bison. The first inning started out shaky when two Blue Devils went yard. However, the Orange and Blue responded quickly in the second inning with Jacob Terwilliger ’23 hitting his second career home run and bringing in Logan Kellerman ’22.

The Blue Devils were able to hit a homerun in the bottom of the inning. Greer was then able to strike out six straight in the second and third innings.

In the top of the fourth, Sherwin hit a double that brought in Kellerman and Dunn to score. The Bison took their first lead of the series. Another double was hit by Voytovich in the same inning which brought in Sherwin and Kyle Lyons ’23 to score.

Greer continued pitching through the sixth inning and was replaced by Graeme Carroll ’24 to start the seventh, with the score 6-6.

At the top of the seventh, Jacob Corson ’24 was able to single to start the momentum of the inning. Brendan Lowery ’22 followed with a home run towards left field, putting the Bison up by two. Carroll was able to close out the game effectively, only letting up three hits in the final three innings

The Bison had 10 hits during Saturday’s game. Terwilliger, Voytovich, Sherwin and Lowery each contributed two RBIs to the victory.

The teams finished out the three game series Sunday morning with a 18-1 loss for the Bison. The Blue Devils stepped on the gas early on in the game, leading 8-0 after the first two innings.

Sherwin was able to put the Orange and Blue on the board in the third inning with a double that scored Jake Wortman ’23. Wortman had singled earlier in the inning, his first hit of the season. The Bison’s other hit of the game was by Sean Keys ’25 in the eighth inning of the game.

The Orange and Blue had six pitchers rotating on the mound during Sunday’s loss, including Austin Odell ’22, Luke Allain ’22 and Renn Lints ’22.

The Bison looked to bounce back in their next game as they will suit up at home Wednesday, March 9 at 2:30 p.m. against Marist.

