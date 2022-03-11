Athlete of the Week: Zach Hartman ’22

The now four-time NCAA qualifier wrestler Zach Hartman ’22 is off to the patiently-awaited weekend again in just a week. His seemingly never-ending lists of accomplishments include being a four-time Bison of the Week honoree within the University Athletic Department. He received this honor most recently this past week, after a successful performance at the EIWA tournament. In the 165-pound weight class, the senior went 4-1 on the weekend. He made it to the semifinals of the tournament, beating out a 26th-ranked wrestler from Drexel. In the consolation semifinals, he took down a wrestler from Binghamton, and in the third place match, he defeated Intermat’s 12th ranked wrestler, Julian Ramirez from Cornell.

“I was happy with how I performed at my last EIWA tournament. Although I didn’t get what I wanted trophy-wise, I had learned a great deal while wrestling that I am going to capitalize on [at the NCAA tournament] in Detroit,” Hartman said.

Hartman has quite a history at the NCAA tournament, achieving All-American honors as a result of his junior year campaign. He placed first at the EIWA tournament in 2021, and sixth overall at the NCAA tournament. He is only one of four Bison in wrestling history to take first place at the EIWA tournament, and only one of six Bison in wrestling history to earn All-American honors. He received the EIWA Coach’s trophy and was named the EIWA Wrestler of the Year. 2021 was quite the year for the Belle Vernon, Pa. native.

The three-time team captain is excited to compete once again at the NCAA tournament, and has high expectations for his last hurrah as a Bison Athlete. He also finds passion in being a good teammate, as he has single-handedly done so much for the program and his fellow-wrestlers. “All of the training is done, now it’s time to perform. It’s time to put the team on my back and bring back some hardware for the Bison nation,” Hartman said.

Career Stats:

4-time NCAA qualifier

2-time NCAA All-American

2020 NWCA Honorable Mention All-American

96-26 record

28 victories by fall (7th best in Bison history)

6th place at 2021 NCAA Championships

