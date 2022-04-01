5 things to put on your to-do list

Public Safety Community Conversation

On April 4, from 4–5 p.m., there will be an open meeting with Chief of Public Safety Anthony Morgan in Walls Lounge, Elaine Langone Center. This will be the second – and final – discussion in a series designed for the campus population to provide feedback to Public Safety on how best to serve the community. According to his message in the Message Center Digest, Morgan will discuss the feedback received from the March meeting and the results of the independent review of Public Safety by Margolis Healy.

Goldman Sachs Information Session

According to a posting in the Message Center, the Bison Finance Society is hosting an informational session with Beau Standish, Vice President of Goldman Sachs’ private wealth and management division. The April 1 meeting will start at 4 p.m. in Holmes Auditorium and talk about the firm itself and any career opportunities available to students. To register for the event, a link can be found in the Message Center Digest from March 30.

Study Abroad Information Sessions

The Office of Global & Off-Campus Education will be hosting general information sessions on April 5 from 12:30–1 p.m. and April 7 from 4:30–5 p.m. Although the advising period for Fall Semester ended on March 31, advising for the spring semester will last until mid-September. Links for the Zoom sessions can be found on the Message Center from March 29. Any questions can be directed to [email protected].

Weis Center Performances

On April 2, the Weis Center will host Sonia De Los Santos at 1 p.m. for Latin American Family Music. There will be free children’s activities prior to the performance. Tickets are free for University students. More information can be found on the Weis Center’s website. On April 3, Professor Qin Jiang will have a solo piano performance at 2 p.m. in the Weis Center Auditorium. Tickets are free for all attendees. More information can be found on the 2021-22 Season Performances list on the Weis Center’s website.

Applications for Summer Counselors Due

Applications for a paid position as a summer counselor for an educational program hosted by the Office of Admissions. The listing on the Message Center reads, “As a counselor you are filling several roles: mentor, team leader, and a guide to the campus. You will be serving as an RA to a hall of high school students, facilitating discussion in the classroom, and helping to promote a liberal arts experience.” The program will provide housing, meals and additional compensation. It will last from June 26–July 1. Applications are due at 11:59 p.m. tonight, April 1.

