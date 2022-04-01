Breaking the Bubble

Domestic

Politico reported on Wednesday that Moderna officials were content with the data they have gathered to support its COVID-19 vaccine for children, but the Food and Drug Administration might not see it as enough. This news comes as a new variant, BA.2, rapidly spreads around Europe and China.

After comedian Chris Rock made a joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair at the Oscars on Sunday, Will Smith infamously slapped the Oscars host in the face, admonishing him to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth,” when returned to his seat. Smith has since publicly apologized for the incident. Chris Rock has yet to issue a statement, as of Wednesday. Moments after the altercation, Smith went on to win his first Oscar for his performance in “King Richard.”

International

According to The Guardian on Wednesday, Russia has doubled-down on their attacks on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, despite promising a drawback in respect of current peace talks. Vladyslav Atroshenko, mayor of Chernihiv, claimed to The Guardian that the Russians lied.

Jamie Wallis has become the first openly transgender member of British Parliament, according to Aljazeera. His announcement prompted many supporting messages from colleagues, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Aljazeera reported that the announcement came among an “often toxic debate” in British politics surrounding transgender rights and gender identity.

