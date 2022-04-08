Breaking the Bubble

Domestic

According to Politico, the White House is planning to extend the moratorium for federal student loan payments, again. The announcement was made on Wednesday as the previous extension is set to end on May 1. According to Politico’s source, Biden’s domestic policy advisor Susan Rice was an essential part in this decision.

Tiger Woods has announced that he plans on competing in the Masters 2022. Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of all time, with five Masters wins under his belt, told a room full of reporters that he believes he can win once again. The announcement comes only 14 months after a major car accident that left his leg crushed under the weight of an SUV.

International

In an address to the U.N., Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the U.N. to involve themselves in the ongoing conflict with Russia. He asked them to stop Russian soldiers from advancing further through the country, according to Aljazeera. The U.N. Security Council heard his pleas, but has not yet announced any formal involvement.

The European Union has pledged more than $720 million in aid to Moldova to help cover the cost of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The donors include Germany, France and Romania, among others, and the money is intended to help the state cope with the influx of refugees it has had due to the growing conflict.

