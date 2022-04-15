5 things to put on your to-do list (04/15/2022) 

Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity and Gender faculty colloquium

On April 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the Hislop Family Auditorium of Holmes Hall, Eddy López, Art and Art History, will discuss his current print projects where “he explores issues of identity and the power of memory,” according to the April 13 Message Center posting. The event is titled, “Broken Images: Identity, Memory, and Print Media in a Time of Crisis.”

Pennsylvania Young Women in Physics (PA YWiP) Conference

Local Lewisburg High School students, along with University physics faculty members, will host a Pa. Young Women in Physics Conference on April 23 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. The conference will be held virtually. According to the Message Center Posting on April 12, the event is meant to “expose attendees to successful female role models, to nurture a passion for physics (and STEM), and to address the issue of gender bias in scientific communities.” Attendees must register through the link included in the posting.

Student Advisory Committee for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Applications

Applications for the Student Advisory Committee for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion are due today, April 15. Those interested should apply using the QR code found in Brent Papson’s campus-wide email from April 7. Any questions can be directed to Anaya Benzan at [email protected].

Bison Con Spring 2022

C.A.L.V.I.N. & H.O.B.B.E.S., Anime Club, Bucknell eSports and Bison Beatbox are hosting their Bison Con Spring 2022 event on April 23 at 6 p.m. in the Macdonald Commons. There will be free food, music video games, board games and more, according to their flier.

Home Athletic Events

There are plenty of home athletic events for students to attend. Over this weekend, the men’s and women’s track & field team is hosting their Bison Outdoor Classic until April 16, with events spread throughout the day. Women’s Rowing faces Eastern Michigan, Villanova and Connecticut at home on April 16. Women’s golf has their Patriot League Championship on April 16 in Annapolis, Md., but those still in Lewisburg can stream the event on the Patriot League website. Student athletes of other teams are traveling this weekend, with the full schedule listed on the Bucknell Bison website.

