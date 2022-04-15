Breaking the Bubble (04/15/2022) 

Domestic

According to CNN, police have arrested Frank R. James, 62, in connection with the Brooklyn subway shooting. The attacker shot 10 people on a subway train on April 12 while wearing a gas mask and filled the train car with smoke before his assault. It was reported that he had rented a U-Haul van in Philadelphia, the key to which was discovered in belongings found on the train that is believed to have been owned by the gunman. The van was later found abandoned about five blocks away from Kings Highway Station—where the gunman entered the subway.

The Biden Administration plans to extend a mandate requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and transit hubs, according to Reuters. Since 2021, when the mandate was first ordered, it has been extended on multiple occasions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and enforced by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

International

Confusion surrounds the state of the besieged port of Mariupol. According to the BBC, Russian authorities claim that more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines surrendered in the port. Ukraine denies this though, with the city’s Deputy Mayor, Serhiy Orlov, telling the BBC that their troops are still fighting. Russia has backed their claims with footage that they say shows marines surrendering, but Ukraine insists that the soldiers have actually advanced ground in Mariupol.

A large outbreak of COVID-19 has left Shanghai, China in a 17-day lockdown period that keeps most of its population of 25 million locked in their homes, according to CNN Business. Shanghai is not the only city being affected in China. 45 other Chinese cities have either a full or partial lockdown in place to deal with the new wave. According to CNN Business, many officials worry about the economic implications of the lockdowns.

(Visited 11 times, 1 visits today)