5 things to put on your to-do list (04/22/2022)

Meteor Shower on Friday!

According to Popular Science, April 22, this Friday, is the best chance to experience the Lybrid meteor shower. The Lybrids were first written about during the Zhou Dynasty in 687 BCE. Active until the end of the month, the best early evening viewing will be in the northeast-east sky.

Bison Con Spring 2022

On Saturday, CALVIN & HOBBES, Anime Club, Bucknell eSports and Bison Beatbox will host their Spring 2022 Bison Con. There will be food, music, video games and board games. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Commons. For more information, check Brent Papson’s email from April 14.

Sustainability Symposium Plenary Panel

On April 23, the ninth Annual Sustainability Symposium Plenary Panel: Radical Hope through Food will be held from 10–11 a.m. This symposium will close the two weeks worth of events leading up to Earth Day. For more information, reach out to Megan Leavy via email at [email protected].

Lavender Graduation

Lavender Graduation, held by the Office of LGBTQ Resources, is set to send off their LGBTQ and Allied graduating seniors. “The program will include reflections of the past year, recognition of LGBTQA leadership and celebration of our seniors, and graduating grad students,” according to a Message Center Post from Bill McCoy. The ceremony will take place on April 26 at 6:45 p.m. in the MacDonald Commons.

Bucknell Dining Student Survey

Bucknell Dining Services is looking for student responses to a survey asking for feedback on the dining program. “We take pride in providing you with an outstanding dining experience. As part of our commitment to you, we’re always looking for ways to better fulfill your needs and develop dining programs that suit your dining habits and lifestyle,” said a Message Center Post from Camille Shawver. Complete the survey by April 29 for a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card.

