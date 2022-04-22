Breaking the Bubble

Domestic

According to NBC News, Rakim Mayers, known better under is stage name A$AP Rocky, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting in November 2021. He was detained at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving from Barbados on a private plane. He was vacationing with his girlfriend, singer Rihanna, prior to the arrest.

New Jersey began recreational sale of marijuana on Thursday. According to The Hill, customers are able to purchase up to one ounce of dried, up to five grams of concentrates, oils or resins, or 10 100mg packets of ingestibles in one transaction. Jeff Brown, executive director of New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission issued a reminder that it is illegal to transport cannabis across state lines.

International

According to NPR, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has passed the 5 million mark since the start of Russia’s invasion nearly two months ago. Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, confirmed the number of refugees via Twitter. Overall, NPR reports that there are more than 10 million Ukrainians that have been displaced by the war.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is content with the United Nations General Assembly’s decision to set March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, according to Aljazeera. The resolution was introduced by Pakistan. The date of March 15 was selected because it marks the day that a gunman killed 51 people, and injured 40 others, between two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

(Visited 9 times, 2 visits today)