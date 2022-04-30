Republication: The Bucknellian’s first editorial

The following articles are part of a series of articles republished to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Bucknellian’s publication. Read the rest here.

Hardly anything could give us more pleasure than the opportunity to print in the first issue of The Orange and Blue an account of the first attempt at amicableness between the under classes. The Sophomores and Freshmen have for two or three years exercised a certain amount of restraint, but the class of [18]99 has at last made a positive step toward the abolishing of the barbarous custom of “scrapping. “ The reception tendered by the Sophomores to the Freshmen is an innovation that succeeding classes will do well to adopt as a custom. The only mistake is that the reception was not given at the beginning of last term before any friction manifested itself. To do the right thing at the right time is an ideal, and the Sophomores should be commended for doing the right thing even at a late date. May the Freshmen this year profit by the example, and improve upon it by extending the courtesy to next year’s incoming class at the first opportunity.

Making attendance at the Gymnasium count as an honor is dishonoring the honor. Honor-work is given and acquires its name because some 1 students are capable of taking more than the prescribed course. Neither superior ability nor industry is required by mere bodily presence in the Gymnasium. This fact being understood, attendance at drill for one term is to count as one-half of an honor. Half an honor! What a cheap inducement to take care of our bodies! If the Faculty wants to better our physical condition let a certain amount of muscular or gymnastic improvement count as an honor, and a full honor, too. It takes time, industry and perseverance to develop muscle or to acquire gymnastic proficiency. The man who exercises his body that his brains may have a better setting deserves to have his efforts recognized; but the fellow who goes to the Gymnasium and slothfully goes through the required motions merely that at the end of the term he may be credited with an honor, is defeating the purpose of the Faculty’s action and robbing the honor of its name and significance.

It may not be too early to express a wish concerning the next Commencement News. One of our fond hopes is that the Spectator will depart from his old habit of buffoonery and abuse, and for once give us serious, manly criticism on our college life. When a professor gives a large part of his leisure time to the encouragement and improvement of an athletic team an attempt to ridicule his zeal is not only ungrateful, but contemptible. We believe that the name and person of a professor should be held in high respect, free from insult or indignity, so long as the man deports himself in a manner fitting his position. If the Spectator has any fault to find with a professor, let him make his charge and substantiate it. Enough of this petty attempt at *smartness!* Away with horse-play and insolence! Let the Spectator be too honorable to fling darts of spite from his ambush of incognito; let him be too benevolent to fall into unkind jests. Let him be a genial, good-natured personage whose yearly visit shall add to our June sunshine. Let him be a man, a gentleman, worthy of Bucknell.

One of the many objects of The Orange and Blue, is to bring the immediate alumni into a closer connection with the present students of the University. While this object will never be entirely accomplished, yet in a few particular cases, we believe that it can. One of the methods we intend to employ, is to have a letter from each of the many schools in which Bucknell graduates are playing an active part. We are favored this week with a letter from the Bucknell boys in Crozer [.]

