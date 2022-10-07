Breaking the Bubble (10/07/2022)

Domestic:

Elon Musk has backtracked, choosing to honor his original deal to buy Twitter. Twitter sued Musk for backing out of the deal worth approximately $44 billion. It would have cost Musk over one billion dollars to back out of the legal case, and it is still uncertain what his motivation for changing his decision is, whether it be to delay the trial or to make amends.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hit hard with a concussion Thursday, Sept. 29, leaving him disoriented and with severe head and neck injuries. For the second time in five days, Tagovailoa was forced out of a game due to a head injury. This has brought scrutiny on the league’s lack of consideration for player safety, causing controversy and uproar among fans and NFL supporters alike.

International:

An avalanche in the Indian Himalayas killed at least four people on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to CBS. 33 people in total were trapped in a crevasse, but several were rescued. Due to bad weather and connectivity issues, helicopters were delayed or put on standby while attempting to rescue those trapped. The group of people was made up of mountaineering trainees and instructors.

Italy’s first female Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, puts Italy the farthest right-wing it has leaned since the fall of Benito Mussolini during World War II. Fratelli D’Italia, Brothers of Italy in English, is the far-right conservative party that was founded by Meloni. One of her most prominent election campaign promises is preventing immigration to Italy, instilling uncertainty in Italy’s future regarding blockades, documentation processes and migration.

